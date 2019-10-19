Sacramento Kings Unveil Classic Court and Special Events to Honor 35th Anniversary

On Friday, October 18, in celebration of 35 years of Kings basketball in Sacramento, the Sacramento Kings unveiled their new Classic Court, featuring the royal blue and red color scheme. These colors date back throughout the history of the franchise – including the original logo first used when the Kings moved to Sacramento in 1985 before the team changed to purple and black in 1994.

Complementing the re-released fan-favorite, classic royal blue uniforms worn by the Kings from 1991 to 1994 while on the road, the Classic Court pays homage to the proud past and proud future of the Kings franchise. The new court is a near-identical recreation of the 1993-94 court used during the Mitch Richmond era. The words “Sacramento Proud” runs along the sideline as a salute to the city and the fans the team plays for every night. This court will be featured in 17 select games this anniversary season and will be paired with the Classic and City Edition uniforms. Starting today, the Classic Edition jersey and a “From The Court Up” line of retro-inspired merchandise will be available in the Kings Team Store at DOCO and online.

The Kings also announced they will host 35 special, experiential events over the course of the season aimed at celebrating more than three decades of Sacramento basketball with the best fans in the NBA. Select events will require a purchased ticket, with all proceeds benefitting the Kings Foundation, the nonprofit of the Sacramento Kings which serves as a positive agent of change throughout the Greater Sacramento area. Events will include the 3-on-3 Hoopfest competition as part of Fan Fest, a Kings-themed 5K walk/run, a special brunch with Kings Legends and current players, a Kings wellness-focused day of meditation, yoga and strength training, and more.

Stay tuned to Kings.com for more information and announcements about the 35th Season celebration.