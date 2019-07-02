Sacramento Kings Celebrate 35th Anniversary by Unveiling Classic Edition Uniform, Commemorative Logo and Merchandise

-- 2019-20 Marks the Team’s 35th Season in Sacramento --

-- Team to Wear Classic Edition Uniforms at Select Games for Upcoming Season --

-- Commemorative Merchandise Available Now at the Kings Team Store -

Last night, during their California Classic Summer League game against the Golden State Warriors, the Sacramento Kings unveiled their Classic Edition uniforms and special anniversary logo to celebrate the team’s upcoming 35th season in Sacramento (2019-20). Kings guard Buddy Hield was seen at the game wearing the jersey.

The uniforms replicate the classic royal blue uniforms worn on the road by the team from 1991 to 1994. The Classic Edition jersey features the Kings script wordmark across the chest in white with a red outline. The matching shorts feature the classic logo, used by the Kings from 1985 to 1994. Like the team’s other uniforms, the Classic Edition features the Nike logo on the right chest and partner Blue Diamond Almonds on the left chest.

“We’re excited to bring back a fan favorite jersey from the early 90’s and unveil a new logo that celebrates more than three decades of remarkable Kings basketball in Sacramento,” said Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis. “We are continually inspired and proud of our past and we look to honor that rich history as we welcome our future.”

The Classic Edition uniforms will be worn during select games this season and the jerseys are expected to be available for purchase in October. Fans can be among the first to get them by signing up for an exclusive presale now at Kings.com/Classic. The 35th season gear featuring the anniversary logo in the heritage colors is available now at the Kings Team Store at Golden 1 Center or online at KingsTeamStore.com.