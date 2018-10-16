Sacramento Kings, SacHacks And Major League Hacking Host Sacramento’s First Extensive Intercollegiate Event For Students to Problem-Solve Through Code

Sponsors Include Bloomberg, VMWare, EA Capital Games, GitHub, Smartcar, XYO Network and Google Cloud Platform With Additional Partners Announced in Coming Days

On November 17-18, undergraduate, graduate and industry professionals will gather at McClellan Conference Center for a 24-hour coding competition, entitled SacHacks – Sacramento’s first major intercollegiate hackathon.

Participants will assemble into teams and use data from different aspects of local businesses to develop solutions and ideas and will hear from industry professionals – including a keynote address from Sacramento Kings Chief Technology Officer Ryan Montoya. Attendees will also participate in workshops led by XYO experts and engineers, as well as student innovators teaching the Google Cloud Platform.

“Sacramento is becoming home to many of the smartest, most technologically advanced companies in the world, and we are doing our part to ensure our local students have a leg up," said Sacramento Kings Chief Technology Officer Ryan Montoya. “This hackathon will challenge coders to work as a team, be innovative, and create data-driven solutions to some of the toughest topics facing the NBA and other businesses. By better understanding code, our students will be more prepared than ever for any job in the 21st-century economy."

“We’re proud to partner with organizations who believe in using their platform for good like the Sacramento Kings,” said Co-Founder of SacHacks Megan Brown. “Whether you’re an experienced coder or a coding novice, the hackathon will be a great place to create, build and launch tech ideas with other passionate individuals.”

Through several industry-specific tracks, participants will work quickly to develop solutions to tough problems. Data provided by the Sacramento Kings will present challenges for the participants to solve relating to fan experience and basketball analytics. Participants will also have the opportunity to control a Tesla through the Smartcar API. Tracks include:

Sports Analytics,

Fan Experience,

Video Game Development – and –

Blockchain.

To conclude the event, the participants will present their ideas to a panel of judges. Winners from each track will receive Kings merchandise and tickets to a game during the 2018-19 season, where they will be honored for their SacHacks victory.

Labeled as the Most Innovative Company in Sports by Fast Company, the Kings are dedicated to using their NBA platform to promote innovation and technology within the Sacramento region. Examples include an annual Tech Night showcasing various groundbreaking technology, such as the Augmented Reality T-Shirt Cannon powered by Xperiel and the NBA’s only crowd-sourced tech contest, Capitalize, which allows local startups the opportunity to present new products and services on a global stage.

Major League Hacking (MLH) is the official student hackathon league. Each year, they power over 200 weekend-long invention competitions that inspire innovation, cultivate communities and teach computer science skills to more than 65,000 students around the world. MLH is an engaged and passionate maker community, consisting of the next generation of technology leaders and entrepreneurs.

For a detailed schedule of the hackathon and to register for the event, visit SacHacks.io.

To learn how to become a partner contact click here.