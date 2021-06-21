Sacramento Kings Partner with Kaiser Permanente and Sacramento County Public Health to Host COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Golden 1 Center

Today, the Sacramento Kings, in partnership with Kaiser Permanente, Sacramento County Public Health and the National Guard, announced Golden 1 Center will serve as a COVID-19 vaccine clinic and launched the “Your Shot Counts: Help Sacramento Rebound” public awareness campaign.

“We are proud to partner with Kaiser Permanente to promote the importance of the vaccination and help with distributing to our community,” said Sacramento Kings Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis. “Health and wellness are an absolute priority and with the vaccine we are one step closer to stopping the spread of COVID-19.”

“Kaiser Permanente is increasing access to the COVID-19 vaccine through key partnerships in the community, and we are proud to partner with the Sacramento Kings on this important vaccination event,” said Dr. Roderick Vitangcol, physician-in-chief for Kaiser Permanente’s Sacramento medical center. “The vaccine is safe and effective, and as a leading health care provider in the community, we are working to ensure everyone has access to it so we can bring an end to the pandemic.”

The goal of the “Your Shot Counts: Help Sacramento Rebound” campaign is to expand awareness about the COVID-19 vaccine and encourage people to get vaccinated. This public awareness campaign will include messages from Kings players, coaches and legends including guard Tyrese Haliburton, Associate Head Coach Alvin Gentry and Color Analyst Doug Christie as well as Kaiser Permanente medical professionals to help dispel vaccine hesitancies and increase education on the benefits and importance of getting vaccinated.

The clinic will be hosted on Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to provide vaccines to qualified individuals aged 12 years and older. The event will include music provided by DJ Eddie Z and individuals who get vaccinated will receive a behind the scenes tour of Golden 1 Center including a special look into the Kings Locker Room and Esports Training Facility and Content Studio and an opportunity to take pictures on the arena floor. They can also enter a raffle for Kings tickets, Golden 1 Center concert tickets and Kings autographed merchandise. Additionally, they will receive Kings swag and gift cards to local DOCO merchants, Haagen-Daz Ice Cream and Pop Bar, while supplies last.

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, visit MyTurn.ca.gov input the zip code 95814 and choose the clinic titled “Sacramento Kings and Kaiser Permanente at Golden 1 Center.”

Free parking will be available in the Downtown West Garage and Kaiser Permanente DOCO Garage to individuals accessing the vaccine clinic. SacRT is also offering free transit rides to those with proof of scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Second doses will be available on July 17 also at Golden 1 Center.

As the world works to combat COVID-19, the Kings are committed to using basketball as a platform for advancing social good by spreading awareness and support throughout the community. In March 2020, the organization launched “In This Together,” an initiative to educate, support, entertain and bring acts of kindness, or “Kings-ness,” to the Sacramento community during the COVID-19 health crisis.

To learn more about the clinic, visit Kings.com/vaccine.