Your Shot Counts - Vaccine Clinic

The Sacramento Kings and Kaiser Permanente are proud to promote and help further vaccination distribution in our community. Join us at Golden 1 Center for a free vaccine clinic for qualified individuals aged 12 years and older. Secure your appointment and let’s help Sacramento rebound! Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, visit MyTurn.ca.gov input the zip code 95814 and choose the clinic titled “Sacramento Kings and Kaiser Permanente at Golden 1 Center."

DATE & LOCATION

Vaccine Clinic at Golden 1 Center

500 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento, CA 95814

Saturday, June 26 | 9am – 3pm

Second doses will be available on July 17

EVENT DETAILS

Vaccine Clinic is for youth ages 12-17 - parents and family members are also welcomed to get vaccinated.

This event is open to everyone including Kaiser members and non-members.

Those getting vaccinated will receive*:

Golden 1 Center tour including stops in the Kings Locker Room and Esports Gaming Studio

Kings & Kaiser Permanente co-branded vaccine card holders

Kings swag while supplies last

First 100 youth will receive a gift card (Popbar and Haagen-Dazs)

Raffle for Kings tickets, Golden 1 Center concert tickets, Kings autographed merch and more!

*Activities are subject to change

Face mask required for entry

Staff onsite will be able to support language needs and disability access.

Youth will need permission from their parent or guardian to get vaccinated. Approved permission includes:

A signed form

A parent or guardian with you

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, visit MyTurn.ca.gov input the zip code 95814 and choose the clinic titled “Sacramento Kings and Kaiser Permanente at Golden 1 Center."

TRANSPORTATION DETAILS

When arriving onsite on June 26, please enter through Golden 1 Center Grand Entrance.

Free parking options:

DOCO Garage – 325 L Street

Kaiser Permanente DOCO Garage – 501 J Street

SacRT is offering free transit rides to scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointments – simply show your appointment confirmation.

To learn more about Kaiser Permanente and the COVID-19 Vaccine, please visit: http://kp.org/covidvaccine