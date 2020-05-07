Sacramento Kings to Open Practice Facility Under New Rules

The Sacramento Kings practice facility located at Golden 1 Center will reopen to players for voluntary, individual workouts and treatment beginning on Monday, May 11 pursuant to the updated Sacramento County Public Health Order effective May 1 allowing non-contact recreational facilities to open and in accordance with the NBA’s updated basketball operations policies and procedures, including activities required to conform with social distancing requirements and appropriate disinfectant processes.

Per league policies, the team’s practice facility will be available for use by Kings players for workouts and treatment on a voluntary, individual basis only. The following policies and procedures to provide a controlled environment for players and other team employees will be in place until further notice:

• No more than four players will be permitted in the facility at any one time.

• Physical distancing practices set forth by the NBA will be in place throughout the 51,000 sq. ft. facility.

• No group activity will occur, including practices or scrimmages.

• Staff will be required to wear face coverings at all times when inside the facility and players will be required to do so except during the period when they are engaged in physical activity.

• Rigorous cleaning and disinfection procedures for the facility and all equipment as outlined by the NBA, following CDC guidelines, have been implemented to promote the health and well-being of the team.

• In addition, temperature screening will be in place for all players and staff members upon entering the facility. To date, no Kings players have experienced COVID-19 symptoms and per league protocol, team medical personnel check-in daily with players to confirm that they do not have symptoms.

We remain in constant communication with the NBA and public health officials as we continue to monitor the ongoing coronavirus situation and ensure we are adhering to all requirements and recommended practices associated with the resumption of activity at the team’s practice facility.