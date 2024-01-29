Sacramento Kings Launch Ninth Annual Capitalize: Technology Contest

Competition Provides Valuable Mentorship and Support to Startup Companies in Sacramento Region

Applications Due Thursday, February 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced the opening of the ninth annual Capitalize: Technology contest, presented by Dialpad, the industry-leading Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform, and the City of Sacramento Office of Innovation and Economic Development. Capitalize, the NBA’s first crowdsourced startup competition, aims to help advance and showcase local technology entrepreneurs in the Sacramento region, providing support and mentorship to elevate their business.

"For nearly a decade, the Capitalize competition has provided startup companies coaching to further develop their business plans and strategies while amplifying their work on the NBA global platform,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operation John Rinehart. “We are excited to continue to partner with Dialpad and Growth Factory to see the next generation of talent in our region."

“As AI continues to push technology forward at a rapid pace, Dialpad and the Kings aim to fuel innovation through the Capitalize competition,” said Dialpad Co-Founder and CEO Craig Walker. “Together, we are committed to supporting local Sacramento entrepreneurs, and we are thrilled to be a part of a legacy that brings positive change to this community.”

Applications for Capitalize: Technology are now open, and startups located within 70 miles of Golden 1 Center are eligible to apply at Kings.com/Capitalize by February 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced during Tech Night on April 11 and receive a cash prize of $10,000 for further development of their business and three years of access to Dialpad communications services.

Select applicants will receive mentorship and coaching as they prepare for Pitch Day. At Pitch Day, a panel of successful executives, investors and industry leaders will select the four finalists. The four finalists will create videos about their startup for fan votes. Fans will have until halftime of the Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans on April 11 to vote for their favorite contestant and the winner will be announced in-game.

Capitalize launched in 2016 and has drawn hundreds of applicants from the greater Sacramento region. In January 2023, the Kings announced the expansion of the Capitalize platform with two new programs, Capitalize: Food and Capitalize: Innovation. In September, the team named its first Capitalize: Food competition winner, Sugar Coated Cupcakes who received a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have their brand featured at Golden 1 Center during the 2023-24 NBA Season and was showcased during the Kings 2023 Media Food Tasting. The Capitalize: Innovation contest will launch later this year.