Sacramento Kings Guard Yogi Ferrell to Donate Hundreds of Meals and Ice Cream to Foster Youth and Staff at Sacramento Children’s Home

Sacramento Kings guard Yogi Ferrell is donating hundreds of meals and servings of ice cream to foster youth residing at Sacramento Children’s Home and the organization’s staff who are facing currently increased needs due to the COVID-19 health crisis. With his donation, Ferrell is also supporting several local restaurants and small businesses navigating this unprecedented time.

“The Sacramento Children’s Home is such an incredible organization in our community that is also very special to me, so I am humbled to have this opportunity to help out the kids and staff there,” said Ferrell. “During these times, it is important we continue to support and look for ways we can lift one another up.”

Comforting meals are being prepared fresh and delivered by local restaurants El Novillero, Happy Takeout, Pangaea Bier Café and Roma’s Pizzeria. Ferrell is also teaming with Häagen-Dazs, located in DOCO (Downtown Commons), to provide individual servings of ice cream for the children and staff as the Sacramento weather continues to heat up.

Ferrell has long held a fond affinity for the Sacramento Children’s Home throughout his Kings career as he continues to step up and support the organization. During the holidays earlier this season, Ferrell and the Sacramento Kings Foundation hosted a festive party for the youth as part of the team’s 18th Season of Doing Good. Yogi and the Kings have also contributed to recent efforts to redesign and enhance areas throughout the home, including upgrades to the gym and living spaces.

Since 1867, the Sacramento Children’s Home has been committed to providing high-quality care to the Sacramento region’s most vulnerable children and families. From providing crisis support for families with infants and toddlers to providing short-term residential care to foster youth who have suffered trauma, Sacramento Children’s Home services focus on child abuse prevention, intervention and mental health treatment for the area’s most at-risk children and families.

Ferrell’s donation is part of the team’s “In This Together” effort to help support the community in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, Ferrell’s teammates Harrison Barnes, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De’Aaron Fox, Richaun Holmes and Cory Joseph donated thousands of meals to vulnerable families and children. Also during April, the Sacramento Kings Foundation announced a donation of $250,000 to area community organizations providing food services and relief to those who have been hardest hit by this crisis along with a donation of 100,000 masks to frontline workers. In March, the Kings joined forces with Legends Hospitality to donate nearly 5,000 pounds of prepared and perishable food to the Sacramento Food Bank and the Sacramento County Office of Education to help feed individuals in need and families impacted by school closures.

To learn more about “In This Together” and the team’s efforts to give back, visit Kings.com/Together.