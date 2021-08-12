Sacramento Kings Collaborate with Socios.com on Marketing Partnership

Today, the Sacramento Kings announce a new partnership with Socios.com, a direct-to-consumer platform that leverages blockchain technology to provide the world’s leading sporting organizations with the tools to engage with and monetize their global fanbases.

Starting with the 2021-22 season, the partnership will focus on marketing Socios.com through advertising within Golden 1 Center including on pole pad signage, fan engagement emails, the Kings website and the team’s social media channels. Socios.com will be integrated into the team’s voting activations as the presenting sponsor of polling on the Kings social media platforms, providing numerous opportunities for fans to win.

“The Kings have always been a forward-looking franchise, especially when it comes to the fan experience,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “We are excited to add to our blockchain portfolio and partner with Socios.com to continue to be at the forefront in incorporating technology with fan engagement.”

“I’m delighted the Sacramento Kings have become the latest major US-based sporting organization to join our rapidly expanding network,” said CEO of Socios.com and Chiliz Alexandre Dreyfus. “Socios.com is fast developing into a global fan engagement powerhouse, where passive fans are being transitioned into real players in the day-to-day activities of their favorite teams. This is the start of an exciting partnership that we believe can eventually lead to greatly enhanced fan engagement for fans of the Kings around the world.”

The Kings join a 50+ strong network of major international sporting properties on the Socios.com roster, which includes European soccer giants FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, AC Milan, Atlético Madrid, Manchester City and the Argentina and Portugal national soccer teams, as well as several leading teams from F1, esports and cricket. In addition, the partnership is part of Socios.com’s growing expansion into the US sports industry including the 76ers (NBA), Boston Celtics (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL), MMA promotion company UFC® and NASCAR’S Roush Fenway Racing.

The Kings were named the "most innovative company in sports" by Fast Company and “Most Tech Savvy Team of 2016” by Sport Techie and were a recipient of Sports Business Journal’s “Facility of the Year.”

In 2019, the Kings announced the NBA’s first blockchain-powered reward program in collaboration with Blockparty – an enhancement to the NBA’s first predictive gaming application, “Call the Shot.” Also in 2019, the Kings announced a collaboration with CryptoKaiju, creator of the world’s first vinyl toys powered by Ethereum and fully traceable on a public blockchain, to launch the first physical crypto-collectible in professional sports. In 2020, the team launched the NBA’s first Live blockchain-powered auction platform for authentic memorabilia with Consensys and Treum. Last month the team launched a digital collection of 85 NFTs depicting the 1985 commemorative pin given out in the Kings inaugural season in Sacramento and featuring exclusive experiences including 2021-22 Opening Night tickets. In addition, the team piloted the first-ever Smart Ticket NFT Experience Pass for 100 lucky fans during California Classic, NBA summer league games.

About Socios.com

Transitioning passive fans into active fans is essential to the future of sport. Our vision is for an extensive network of the world’s leading sporting organizations to achieve this through Fan Tokens and transactional fan engagement on Socios.com. Fan Tokens, collectible, digital assets minted on the Chiliz blockchain, and the Socios.com fan engagement platform enable the world’s biggest sporting properties to plug into a fan influence and fan reward ecosystem. Socios.com has already generated $150M in revenues for sports teams in 2021. Over 40 major sporting organizations, including UFC®, FC Barcelona, Juventus, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City and the Argentina national team have partnered with Socios.com. Aston Martin Cognizant and Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN of Formula One™ will launch Fan Tokens in the near future. Leading esports organizations Team Heretics, NAVI, OG and Alliance have all launched Fan Tokens on the platform. NHL side New Jersey Devils recently became the first US sports franchise to partner with Socios.com, before NASCAR’s Roush Fenway Racing announced plans to launch a Fan Token. Three leading IPL sides have also joined the Socios.com roster. Many more leading sports and entertainment properties from around the world are set to launch Fan Tokens in the near future. Chiliz, the crypto unicorn behind the Socios.com platform has 120+ employees and has already opened new regional headquarters in Madrid, Istanbul, São Paulo and Buenos Aires. The company will open a new office in North America in the near future. Chiliz $CHZ has been listed on a host of major cryptocurrency exchanges around the world, including Coinbase and Binance. Socios.com - creators of Fan Tokens - also own www.fantokens.com which will launch soon. The Socios.com app is available in 10 languages. For more information, please visit www.socios.com.