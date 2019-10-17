Sacramento Kings Partner with CryptoKaiju to Launch First Physical Crypto-Collectible in Professional Sports

-- Ethereum Powered Vinyl Toys Available to Lucky Fans Throughout the 2019-20 Season --

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced a collaboration with CryptoKaiju, creator of the world’s first vinyl toys powered by Ethereum and fully traceable on a public blockchain, to launch the first physical crypto-collectible in professional sports. Lucky fans will have the opportunity to obtain one of the 100 limited-edition Kaiju toys beginning in November, when the Kings will begin hosting monthly interactive scavenger hunts throughout the 2019-20 season.

Each toy is backed by a non-fungible token, meaning that no two Kaijus are the same, and each will have their own unique descriptions and features, which can be traced on blockchain. On 15 rare toys, the non-fungible token will reveal a unique experience or prize including court side seats, VIP tours, signed Kings merchandise and more.

“The more we utilize blockchain in our business, the more benefits we see for our fans," said Sacramento Kings Chief Technology Officer Ryan Montoya. “We are thrilled to bring these unique, limited-edition collectibles and immersive experience to our fans. We are always looking for ways to be on the leading-edge of enhancing fan interaction, and this partnership with CryptoKaiju is an exciting opportunity to continue to employ technology that delivers innovative products and content to our fans.”

“We are honored to be working with the Sacramento Kings, a team so focused on innovative technology who understand the important role that blockchain can play within the collectibles industry,” said CryptoKaiju Founder Oliver Carding. “Crypto-collectibles are perfect for tech savvy sports fans and we expect as the popularity in these tokens increases, it will soon be the norm for sports teams to release their own collectibles that link physical and digital, so it is a privilege to be at the forefront of this movement."

This partnership represents another first in the team’s efforts to pave the way for technology innovation in sports. In 2014, the Kings became the first NBA team to accept Bitcoin as payment in the arena. Last year, the Kings became the first professional sports team in the world to mine cryptocurrency and announced a charitable program, MiningForGood, that donates those funds to workforce development and training efforts in the community. Last week, the Kings announced the NBA’s first blockchain-powered reward program in collaboration with Blockparty. An enhancement to the NBA’s first predictive gaming application, “Call the Shot,” the new reward program will be in place for the 2019-20 season. Additionally, last month, Golden 1 Center announced that it will become the world’s first sports arena to feature a checkout-free convenience store through its partnership with Zippin.

The Kings are industry leaders in predictive gaming. Earlier this year, the Kings also debuted the NBA’s first dedicated space for a free-to-play, in-arena predictive gaming experience. Additionally, the Kings were named the "most innovative company in sports" by Fast Company and “Most Tech Savvy Team of 2016” by Sport Techie and were a recipient of Sports Business Journal’s “Facility of the Year.”

Follow @SacramentoKings on Twitter for more details on the Kaiju scavenger hunts.