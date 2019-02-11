Kings Host Crowdsourced Startup Contest for Fourth Year

-- Fourth Annual Capitalize Contest Is Powered by Sacramento Urban Technology Lab --

-- Applications due February 24 --

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced the fourth annual year of Capitalize, the NBA’s first crowdsourced startup pitch contest showcasing local entrepreneurs. Sacramento Urban Technology Lab, a “living laboratory” for entrepreneurs, advanced technology businesses and academic institutions, is collaborating with the Kings for a second year to highlight the most promising innovators and companies from the Sacramento region.

Beginning today, startups from all industries within 75 miles of Sacramento may submit their company for this year’s contest, with the application window ending on Sunday, February 24, 11:59 p.m. The Capitalize competition will culminate at the Kings annual Tech Night at Golden 1 Center on Thursday, April 4. The winner will receive a $10,000 cash prize to help further advance their company. Visit Kings.com/Capitalize to begin the application process.

“The annual Capitalize contest drives competition among Sacramento’s top innovators and provides entrepreneurs with access to resources that will launch their company to a global audience,” said Sacramento Kings Chief Technology Officer Ryan Montoya. “At the Kings, we are committed to investing in our region’s innovators and excited to highlight our incredible emerging innovation economy for the fourth year in a row.”

The selected “Sweet 16” companies will be notified of their advancement to the next round on Monday, February 25. This year’s contest will feature additional resources for the Sweet 16 such as a marketing and business development Pitch Workshop on Tuesday, February 26 and a Pitch Coaching session on Tuesday, March 5 to help the companies solidify their presentations. On Wednesday, March 6, the 16 companies will then have a brief “elevator pitch” and interview that will determine the eight semi-finalists who will participate in Pitch Day on Monday, March 18 at Golden 1 Center.

At Pitch Day, the “Elite Eight Semi-Finalists” will have the opportunity to pitch to and learn from a panel of successful entrepreneurs, executives and investors to determine which four companies will move on to the Capitalize Finals.

The “Final Four” will create pitch videos and compete in a fan vote on Twitter from March 25 to April 4. These four companies will join the Kings and Sacramento Urban Technology Lab at Golden 1 Center during Tech Night where fans in the arena will view the companies’ pitch videos on the 4K ultra HD videoboard, VSP SKEYE View. The judges will tally their final votes along with the fan vote to determine the winner. The Capitalize winner will be awarded a $10,000 grand prize at center court during the second half of the game.

Since the inaugural launch of Capitalize in 2016, hundreds of applicants from Sacramento’s growing technology and innovator community have submitted their business to be recognized in this competition.

For more information, complete contest rules and how to begin the application process, visit Kings.com/Capitalize.