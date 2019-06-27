Kings Announce Charm La’Donna as Creative Consultant and Guest Choreographer for 916 Crew

-- La’Donna has Previously Worked with Madonna, Kendrick Lamar, Meaghan Trainor, Brittney Spears, Jamie Foxx, Rosalia, Pharrell, Selena Gomez, and More --

-- Annual Auditions to Start on June 28 at Golden 1 Center --

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced Charm La’Donna, world renowned dancer, choreographer and creative director, will serve as a creative consultant and guest celebrity choreographer for 916 Crew. La’Donna will partner with the three regional studios that have been named the official studios of the Kings, Dance Elite All Stars, Hype Dance Studio and Kast Academy of the Arts, to choreograph routines for the debut season of the team’s gender inclusive hip-hop group, 916 Crew. As a guest celebrity choreographer, La’Donna will advise on production aspects as well as the choreography of select performances during the season.

La’Donna, who began her career at 17 touring with Madonna, was the only female on Kendrick Lamar’s tour and has previously worked with Pharrell, Britney Spears, Rosalia and more. The choreographer and dancer studied at UCLA and learned directly from legendary choreographer Fatima Robinson as her protégé.

“Charm La’Donna brings with her an impressive resume, having worked with some of the best talent, and a dynamic artistic vision,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “We are excited to partner with her as we select and choreograph an explosive and entertaining Crew for our upcoming season.”

Members selected for 916 Crew during the annual audition process will be employed by the Kings, perform high energy routines during Kings games and serve as ambassadors in the Sacramento region at community events and appearances.

Auditions will begin on Friday, June 28 at Golden 1 Center. Individuals must be 18 years of age or older by Oct. 1, 2019 in order to be eligible to tryout. Auditions are free of charge.

On June 18, the Kings held a free Master Class, led by all three studios, to give the 100 participants in attendance more information about 916 Crew, an opportunity to learn new choreography and details about the audition process.

For more information about the 916 Crew visit Kings.com/entertainment.