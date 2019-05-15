Kings Evolve Entertainment Team

Today, the Sacramento Kings announced the evolution of several entertainment elements in anticipation of the 2019-20 season.

Building upon the 30-plus year tradition started by the Sacramento Kings Dancers, the current all-female dance team will evolve into a gender inclusive hip-hop group called “916 Crew,” representing the Sacramento community. The 916 Crew will perform synchronized, professional routines during Sacramento Kings games using a heavy emphasis on all the elements of hip-hop.

The current Sacramento Kings Street Team will be expanded to feature gymnasts, breakers and performers focused on engaging and energizing the NBA’s loudest fanbase. Additionally, the dance team for the Kings NBA G League affiliate, Stockton Kings, will transition into an expanded street team called “209 Hype.” Both of these teams will continue to be gender inclusive.

“We are excited to see the entertainment team evolve as we work to broaden our reach and ensure an inclusive environment for all,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart.

In mid-June, the Kings will open its annual audition process for 916 Crew, Sacramento Kings Street Team and 209 Hype. In addition to in-game performances, the entire entertainment team serves as ambassadors in the Sacramento community through volunteer work, events and appearances. The Dunking Ushers, Drumline and 91Sticks will continue to perform at select home games throughout the season.

916 Crew and 209 Hype logos can be viewed here.

For more information on upcoming auditions, visit Kings.com/entertainment.