Kings Acquire Guard Alec Burks and a 2020 Second Round Pick in Three-Team Trade

The Sacramento Kings have acquired guard Alec Burks and a 2020 second round pick in a three-team trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets, according to General Manager Vlade Divac.

In the trade, Sacramento receives Burks from Cleveland and a 2020 second-round pick from Houston, while the Rockets acquired guard Iman Shumpert from the Kings along with guards Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin from Cleveland. Rounding out the deal, the Cavaliers received guard Brandon Knight, forward Marquese Chriss and a 2019 first round pick from the Rockets.

An eight-year NBA veteran, Burks has accrued averages of 9.8 points (.423 FG%, .358 3pt%, .771 FT%), 3.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 21.5 minutes per game in 416 contests with the Utah Jazz (2011-12 – 2018-19) and Cavaliers (2018-19). In 34 games (24 starts) for Cleveland this season, the former Colorado Buffalo averaged 11.6 points (.400 FG%, .378 3pt%, .806 FT%), 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 28.8 minutes per game.

Shumpert has posted 7.4 points (.394 FG%, .343 3pt%, .768 FT%), 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 25.4 minutes per game in 426 games (245 starts) with the New York Knicks (2011-15), Cleveland Cavaliers (2014-15 – 2017-18) and Sacramento (2017-19). Prior to the trade, the eight- season veteran averaged 8.9 points (.382 FG%, .366 3pt%, .829 FT%), 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 26.2 minutes in 42 games (40 starts) this season for the Kings.