Kings Acquire Ben McLemore, Deyonta Davis, 2021 Second-Round Draft Selection, and Cash Considerations

The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has acquired guard Ben McLemore, center Deyonta Davis, a 2021 second-round draft selection and cash considerations in exchange for guard Garrett Temple.

Selected seventh overall pick by the Kings in 2013, McLemore has accrued averages of 9.1 points (.417 FG%, .351 3pt%, .785 FT%), 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 24.5 minutes per contest in five NBA seasons with Sacramento (2013-14 – 2016-17) and Memphis (2017-18).

A 7-0 center, Davis was selected 31st overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2016 NBA Draft and has registered 4.3 points (.593 FG%, .640 FT%), 3.2 rebounds and 12.1 minutes in two seasons with Memphis.

An eight-year veteran, Temple has accumulated averages of 5.5 points (.405 FG%, .357 3pt%, .725 FT%), 2.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 19.1 minutes for six teams, including a career-high 8.4 points (.418 FG%, .392 3pt%, .769 FT%), 2.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 24.8 minutes during the 2017-18 season with Sacramento.

In addition to his on-court contributions, Temple served as a catalyst for positive change in the Sacramento region throughout his Kings tenure, recently helping with the organization’s efforts to heal the community following the tragic death of Stephon Clark. Temple also adopted Sac High, where he attended athletic events and often visited students for wide-ranging conversations focused on issues impacting inner city youth.