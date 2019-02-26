Kings Tip-Off 2019 Capitalize Contest and Select the “Sweet 16”

Capitalize 2019, powered by the Sacramento Urban Technology Lab, is in full-swing!

On February 11, the Sacramento Kings announced the fourth annual year of Capitalize, the NBA’s first crowdsourced startup pitch contest showcasing local entrepreneurs.

This year, innovative companies entered competition for a chance to gain global exposure and win a $10,000 cash prize to help further advance their company.

Yesterday, February 25, the “Sweet 16” companies were notified of their advancement to the next round of the competition – which will include a marketing and business development Pitch Workshop and a Pitch Coaching session to help the companies solidify their presentations. On Wednesday, March 6, the 16 companies will then have a brief “elevator pitch” and interview that will determine the eight semi-finalists who will participate in Pitch Day on Monday, March 18 at Golden 1 Center.

Meet this year’s Sweet 16 competing to become the Capitalize 2019 winner:

For more information and to keep up-to-date with the competition, visit Kings.com/Capitalize.