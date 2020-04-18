Bogi Details the Night the NBA Season was Postponed, Quarantine Life & More

“We went through our normal game-day routine,” explained the 27-year-old Serbian.

On a day basketball fans will never forget, Bogdan Bogdanovic was preparing as he normally would for a game.

That game, in particular, was one of great importance — at 28-36, both the Kings and New Orleans Pelicans were fighting for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

“We were so focused on our situation, fighting for the playoffs and a chance to make the postseason,” said No. 8. “And now, I'm just trying to think positively about the whole situation. I’m using all this time to work on myself, my body and coming out of this 100 percent.”

Before the season was postponed, Bogdanovic was in the midst of a playoff push while also bolstering career-high marks in points (14.5), minutes (28.0) and true shooting percentage (57.0).

“I was mainly focused on how to be better in any position the team put me in and how to be a contributor in any way I can,” said Bogi of his season. “In addition to that, improving my dribbling and ball-handling were goals.”

While there are certainly unknowns as to when — or if — the NBA season returns, No. 8 already has his favorite moment of the season.

Trailing the Minnesota Timberwolves by 17 points with 2:49 left to play, Sacramento capped an incredible comeback just hours after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant.

De’Aaron Fox lasered a free-throw attempt off the front rim in regulation, and Buddy Hield — a disciple of Bryant — scored a career-high 42 points on 24 shots for the miraculous OT win.

“None of us could sleep the night before,” Bogdanovic recalls of the emotions preceding that game. “When you see the impact he had, to lose a person and legacy like that behind him, it was extremely difficult to play that game”

While No. 8 continues a six-day workout regimen throughout the week, the swingman is finding time during quarantine to rest his body.

Does that include video games?

“I don't want to be a gamer,” he quips. “When you're younger, it’s great. And I think it's interesting when you're young.. I was just playing for fun with friends, just to get out of basketball and take my thoughts off the stress and pressure we have all week. It's rare I’d ever play a solo game.”

Bogdanovic has instead used his time to give back to the community of his native Serbia, joining Vlade Divac and Nemanja Bjelica to fund the purchase of ventilators, masks and supplies to support hospitals providing services for COVID-19 patients.

“We felt the need to help our own country. It’s the place where we came from and raised, to everyone that helped us, this is the way we can help out. They need our help. We were in a situation where we could help, and we were honored to do so.”

Like the rest of us during the shelter-at-home mandate, Bogdanovic is aiming to find a consistent routine to stay in shape, keep his mind right and his body healthy.

“In order to get better, your own routine is important,” Bogi reveals. “I'm getting to know how to prepare and be more efficient with my time. I workout in the garage. I play music, take a shower and get ready to help my sister for lunch. I take my nap during the day and then talk with friends and family. I go read my book, watch some YouTube — like how to grow tomatoes for our backyard.”

While routine is important, one thing Bogdanovic is doing differently?

Facial hair.

“I decided to shave on one morning after four weeks,” Bogi laughs. “I said ‘let me see how this is going to look, let's leave it. I'm not going outside anyway.’”

Another teammate’s hair made headlines recently, as De’Aaron Fox cut his patented look for a cleaner, shorter cut.

“It really looks like Photoshop,” said Bogdanovic. “I didn’t believe it at first. I called cap. A fan took a picture and it looked like Photoshop. It’s unbelievable it turned out real.”