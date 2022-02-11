Utah Jazz Sign Danuel House Jr.

The Utah Jazz have signed forward Danuel House Jr. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

House Jr. (6-6, 215, Texas A&M) is in his sixth NBA season and previously signed three 10-day contracts with Utah on Jan. 6, Jan. 18 and Jan. 28 and played in seven games (one start) with the Jazz, averaging 8.3 points on 41.7 percent from three, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. In his NBA career, he has also played with Washington (2016-17), Phoenix (2017-18), Houston (2018-22) and New York (2021-22), owning career averages of 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 19.3 minutes per game.

The Houston-native has additional NBA G League experience, competing for Delaware (2016-17), Northern Arizona (2017-18) and Rio Grande Valley (2017-19), playing in 60 total games (42 starts), averaging 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.0 minutes per contest.