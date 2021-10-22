Utah Jazz to Host Community Vaccination Clinic on Oct. 29 at Vivint Arena

In partnership with University of Utah Health, the Utah Jazz today announced a community vaccination clinic, with two free Jazz tickets to a future game for the first 50 individuals receiving a vaccine shot, and health fair to be held from 2-5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 at the main entrance of Vivint Arena.

Parking is free at Park Place across the street from Vivint Arena and free fare is available on the Utah Transit Authority (UTA) for vaccination appointments. The vaccines are free and insurance is not required. The community vaccination clinic is made possible by a partnership between University of Utah Health, the Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs, the Utah Department of Health, and Health Choice Utah. Vaccines will be provided by Nomi Health.

First and second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination will be provided in addition to the Johnson & Johnson single shot. Masks are mandatory at the vaccination stations inside the arena, and people are encouraged to bring their existing vaccination cards, if applicable. Two free Jazz game tickets will be offered to the first 50 individuals who receive a vaccination. Additional prizes will be awarded to the next 50 participants.

Vivint Arena, the home of the Utah Jazz which requires proof of vaccination for games, concerts and shows, will have a festive atmosphere with appearances by the Jazz Bear mascot and Jazz Dancers. Giveaways will include Jazz swag and stickers along with Halloween candy. Photo opportunities will also be available at the new black-and-white J-Note statue on the plaza.

Community resource tables will also be on the plaza with representatives from Black Physicians of Utah, Centro de la Familia, Health Choice Utah, Pacific Islander Knowledge 2 Action, Project Success Coalition, University of Utah Health, University of Utah Health Plans, Utah Community Action, Utah Community Health Worker Section, Utah Pacific Islander Health Coalition and Utah Pride Center.