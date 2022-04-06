Utah Jazz Clinch Spot in 2022 NBA Playoffs

Single-game tickets for all home games to the First Round of the 2022 Utah Jazz Playoffs presented by Zions Bank will go on sale to the general public at 1 p.m. MT on Thursday, April 7.These First Round home games of the NBA Playoffs will be played at Vivint Arena.

Tickets will be available at www.utahjazz.com and on the Utah Jazz mobile app. Group tickets, hospitality packages and suites will also be available by calling (801) 355-DUNK. Jazz season ticket members, mini-plan buyers and corporate partners will have presale access.

The final Western Conference seeding and opponent are still to be determined. A full playoff schedule with dates and times will be announced at a later date.

All Utah Jazz home playoff games will be mobile entry only. In advance, fans are being warned of purchasing fraudulent tickets from unofficial resale sites and reminded that only tickets purchased from official outlets guarantee entry to Vivint Arena.

Ticketmaster is the official ticket resale partner for Utah Jazz tickets, providing fans with a safe and secure marketplace to buy, sell and transfer verified tickets. Tickets purchased from any other source may not be valid. The Jazz are not able to honor, replace or refund invalid tickets.

Playoff tickets are expected to sell quickly. Every home game to date has been sold out during the 2021-22 Jazz regular season at the 18,306-seat Vivint Arena. The Jazz currently have a streak of 196 consecutive regular season or playoff sellouts.

The Jazz have made the NBA Playoffs in six straight seasons and will be making their 31st NBA Playoff appearance in franchise history. The team has advanced to the Conference Semifinals 17 times, Western Conference Finals six times, and the NBA Finals twice.