Utah Jazz Among NBA's Elite According to GM Survey

Every year before the beginning of the season, the NBA shares its results of a league-wide survey for all 30 general managers. With questions ranging from who the top players are to which coach makes the best in-game adjustments, the GMs were asked to answer a total of 48 questions.

After being one of the top teams in the league the past couple of seasons, it should come as no surprise that the Jazz were once again mentioned among the league’s elite.

Here’s a breakdown of where Utah fell in the rankings.

Utah Jazz

As a team, Utah was the massive favorite to finish second place in the Western Conference, receiving 53% of the vote. The Los Angeles Lakers were picked to finish first with 80% of the vote, while 13% had Utah having a home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

Speaking of home-court, the Jazz were voted the team with the best home-court advantage—an honor undoubtedly aided by its raucous fanbase. They also received votes as the most fun team to watch in the league.

Quin Snyder

Over the past couple of seasons, Snyder has been lauded as one of the league’s brightest minds and leaders—and this year should prove no different.

He was voted the league’s third-best coach behind Erik Spoelstra (Miami) and Monty Williams (Phoenix). Spoelstra received 55% of the vote, Williams 17%, and Snyder rounded out the top three with 14%.

He’s arguably the top coach in the league when it comes to offensive and defensive schemes. He won the category of who runs the best offense while taking third in which coach has the best defensive scheme—joining Mike Budenholzer (Milwaukee) as the only coaches in the top three of each category.

He tied with Nick Nurse (Toronto) for fourth place among coaches who make the best in-game adjustments.

It’s not just Snyder who took home coaching honors. Assistant Alex Jensen received votes in the category of best assistant coach.

Rudy Gobert

It comes as no surprise that the three-time defensive player of the year is still the league’s best interior defender, receiving 77% of the vote. Gobert was also voted the league’s second-best defensive player, receiving 17% of the vote, while Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee) took first place with 47% of the vote.

"I have an organization, a coaching staff, my teammates that all believe in me every single night and I give them that confidence back and we do it together."#TakeNote | @rudygobert27 pic.twitter.com/UphJ8ihOOQ — utahjazz (@utahjazz) June 10, 2021

Miscellaneous

Rookie Jared Butler received votes in the category of biggest steal of the draft compared to where he was selected. After being taken No. 40 overall, Butler could carve out a role as one of the backup guards to Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley, right alongside reigning sixth man of the year Jordan Clarkson. Conley tied for fourth place in the list among active players who would make the best head coach one day.