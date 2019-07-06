Utah Jazz Acquire Guard Mike Conley Jr.

SALT LAKE CITY (July 6, 2019) — The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has acquired guard Mike Conley Jr., pending the outcome of physicals, from Memphis in exchange for guard Grayson Allen, forward Jae Crowder, guard/forward Kyle Korver and future draft picks.

“Mike Conley had a tremendous impact in Memphis and always impressed us with his skills on the court, passion for doing good in the community and reputation as a great teammate,” said Jazz Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Dennis Lindsey. “We share that same commitment to excellence and are excited to welcome Mike and his family to the Jazz, Salt Lake City and Utah. Mike brings outstanding qualities to our organization and we look forward to working together toward our collective goals.”

Conley (6-1, 175, Ohio State) finished the 2018-19 season averaging a career-high 21.1 points, along with 6.4 assists. 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 33.5 minutes per contest. The 12-year-veteran averaged 25.8 points per game on 47.9 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from three-point range after the All-Star break, earning the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from March 4 to March 10.

For his career, the Indianapolis native has played in 788 regular season games with averages 14.9 points, 5.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals. In addition, Conley helped Memphis to the postseason in six seasons, owning averages of 16.5 points, 7.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 56 total games. He is currently one of only 10 active players to have totaled over 11,000 points, 4,500 assists, 2000 rebounds and 1,000 steals (Carter, Crawford, Curry, Harden, Iguodala, James, Lowry, Paul and Westbrook).

Conley earned his third NBA Sportsmanship Award at the NBA Awards on June 24 after having previously won the accolade in 2014 and 2016. The Sportsmanship Award is an award that is designed to honor a player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court, as voted by his peers. In addition to earning the 2018-19 NBA Sportsmanship Award, Conley was also named the 2018-19 NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year, an award that recognizes the NBA player who is deemed the best teammate based on his selfless play, his on and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players and his commitment and dedication to his team. He was also named to the All-NBA Defensive Second Team following the 2012-13 season.

He will wear no. 10 for Utah.

Allen (6-5, 198, Duke) was originally drafted by the Jazz in the 2018 NBA Draft (21st) overall, appearing in 38 games (two starts) in his rookie season. He averaged 5.6 points during his first professional season.

Crowder (6-6, 235, Marquette) was acquired via trade in 2017-18 and spent two seasons with Utah, appearing in 107 games (11 starts), averaging 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 27.2 minutes per game.

Korver (6-7, 212, Creighton) averaged 9.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists during his second stint with the Jazz last season. Between two spells in Utah (2007-10 and 2018-19), the 16-year NBA veteran appeared in 234 total games (two starts) with total averages of 8.8 points, 2.6 boards and 1.5 assists.