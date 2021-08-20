Utah Jazz 2021-22 Schedule Release

The time has come.

After a summer of waiting, the start of the NBA season is two months away. The first step is the release of the 2021-22 NBA schedule — and that time is now.

Utah begins the new season on Oct. 20 with a home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Jazz then hit the road for the first time two days later, facing De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings.

Normalcy returns this year as Utah will play a full 82-game season in 172 days, a lot more accommodating compared to last season’s COVID-19 shortened year in which the Jazz played 72 games in 144 days.

After finishing last year with the league’s best record, Utah will be one of the teams featured most on national television. The Jazz will play at least 26 games in front of a national audience — 12 on NBATV; 9 on ESPN; 4 on TNT; 1 on ABC.

Apart from the opening game, the most important date to know is August 23 when tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. MST.

Here are some notes and highlights for the entire season:

OPENING NIGHT: Wednesday, Oct. 20 vs. Oklahoma City

FIRST ROAD GAME: Friday, Oct. 22 @ Sacramento

ALL-STAR BREAK: Thursday, Feb. 17 — Thursday, Feb. 24

All-Star game is Sunday, Feb. 20 in Cleveland

HOLIDAY GAMES:

Saturday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) vs. Dallas

Friday, Dec. 31 (New Years Eve) vs. Minnesota

Saturday, January 1 (New Years Day) vs. Golden State

Monday, Jan. 17 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day) @ Los Angeles Lakers

LONGEST HOMESTAND: 6 games (Twice)

Wednesday, Dec. 15 — Saturday, Dec. 25

Wednesday, Feb. 2 — Monday, Feb. 14

LONGEST ROAD TRIP: 6 games

Sunday, March 20 — Sunday, March 29

BACK-TO-BACKS: 13

PLAYOFFS REMATCH: After dispatching Memphis 4-1 in the opening round of the 2021 playoffs, the Jazz will face Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and the Grizzlies three times this season.

HOME: Monday, Nov. 22 / Tuesday, Apr. 5

ROAD: Friday, Jan. 28

Unfortunately Utah’s year came to an end in the second round of the playoffs, falling 4-2 to Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Clippers. The teams will square off three times as well, two of which will come on national TV.

HOME: Wednesday, Dec. 15 / Friday, Mar. 18

ROAD: Tuesday, Mar. 29

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS: Utah will face two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks twice this upcoming season. The Jazz will travel to the midwest in just their sixth game of the season to face the Bucks on Halloween night before hosting Milwaukee on Monday, March 14.

GAMES TO CIRCLE: Utah will face the Denver Nuggets (4) and Los Angeles Lakers (3) a combined seven times, five of which come in the second half of the season.

FINAL STRETCH: Utah has one of the most difficult final stretches of any team in the NBA, with 12 of its final 13 games coming against 2021 playoffs teams. The stretch starts with a six-game road trip, beginning at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks before ending at the Staples Center versus the Los Angeles Clippers. The Jazz have two more road contests over their final five games, at Golden State and the season finale at Portland.

TICKETS ON SALE: Monday, August 23 at 10 a.m. MST

PRESEASON SCHEDULE:

1.) Monday, Oct. 4 @ San Antonio Spurs — 6:30 p.m. MST

2.) Wednesday, Oct. 6 @ Dallas Mavericks — 6 p.m. MST

3.) Monday, Oct. 11 vs. New Orleans Pelicans — 7 p.m. MST

4.) Wednesday, Oct. 13 vs. Milwaukee Bucks — 7 p.m. MST

The Utah Jazz Schedule release is presented by University of Utah Health