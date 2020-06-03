Tucker's Terrific Chicken Marsala
Ingredients
- 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast, pounded or sliced to 1/2 inch thickness
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 8 oz Cremini mushrooms, sliced
- 1 Tbsp cooking oil
- 3 Tbsp unsalted butter, divided
- 1 large shallot, fine diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cup dry Marsala wine
- 2/3 cup chicken broth
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1 Tbsp chopped fresh thyme
- 2 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley, for garnish
- Salt and pepper
Instructions
- In a bowl, mix the flour with 1 ½ tsp salt and ½ tsp pepper. Add in chicken and toss to coat.
- In a medium-hot skillet, melt the butter with the oil. Add in chicken piece by piece and cook until golden brown on both sides. The chicken will not be fully cooked at this point. Transfer to a plate and set aside.
- Add the mushroom and remaining butter. Cook until they begin to brown, then add shallots, garlic, and salt. Sauté and toss around every minute or so for a few minutes.
- Add the wine and let reduce by half, scraping up any brown bits on the bottom of the pan. Those bits are good and we want them. Add the broth, thyme, and reduce the liquid in the pan by half. Add the cream and stir.
- Add the chicken back to the pan, including any jus that has accumulated on the plate.
- Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 3-5 minutes. Taste sauce and chicken, adjusting for seasoning as needed. Garnish with parsley.
Notes
Serves 1-2
