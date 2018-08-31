Social Sidelines: The grind continues

Unlimited mind, unlimited power A post shared by Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) on Aug 9, 2018 at 7:07pm PDT

Next week marks the start of open gym, what Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder and his staff call Optional Training Activities or OTAs. But that doesn’t mean Donovan Mitchell and company are waiting until then to start their work. Mitchell’s skill set has already earned him comparisons to NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade. Those will only continue after Mitchell received some firsthand lessons from the Miami Heat legend and 12-time All-Star.Rudy Gobert started boxing as a kid growing up in Saint-Quentin, France and the sport has remained a part of the training regimen for the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year.Danté Exum has been spotted more than a few times playing pickup games in L.A.Derrick Favors looks as strong as ever.And Joe Ingles is getting whipped back into game shape by another star athlete.Training camp will officially get underway at the end of September. But, with the Jazz look to build on last season’s success, the work has already begun. After all …