Royce O’Neale’s Signature Southwest Salmon Tacos
Ingredients
- 1 lb Salmon, skin removed - cut into 3-4” strips
- Paprika
- Chile Lime Seasoning
- Garlic Pepper Seasoning
- Mesquite Seasoning
- ¼ cup of Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1 stick of butter
- Corn or Flour Tortillas
- 1 container of greek yogurt (5.3oz)
- ¼ cup of Cilantro, finely chopped
- 1 Lime
- 1 Avocado, mashed
- 1 Classic Coleslaw salad mix
Instructions
- For the Cilantro Crema, combine Greek yogurt, chopped cilantro, chili lime seasoning, salt, lime zest, and lime juice. Set aside.
- Saving some of the crema for garnish, toss the Coleslaw mix with a large spoonful or two of crema. Set aside.
- Next, toast the tortillas. Brush one side lightly with butter and sprinkle with garlic salt. Lightly warm this side in a medium heat pan until the tortilla starts to get crispy. Stack them to the side in a warm place.
- Next, toss the strips of salmon with paprika, garlic pepper, Mesquite seasoning, and cooking oil. Rub everything together to make what resembles a marinade.
- In a hot pan, sear these strips on one side, then turn off the heat and toss around in the pan to heat the other sides.
- Spread mashed avocado on the inside of the tortilla. Fill the taco with salmon, some coleslaw, and top with cilantro crema. You may garnish with more lime and fresh cilantro.
Notes
Serves 2-3.
