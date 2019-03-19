The Roundup—Jazz tip off road trip with big win in D.C.

The Utah Jazz hit the road and got just what they wanted Monday night—a blowout 116-95 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Donovan Mitchell scored 19 points to lead five Utah players in double figures, while Rudy Gobert, who was named Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday afternoon, finished with 14 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks.

The Jazz shot 53.8 percent from the field and made 14 3-pointers.

More important, though, was their ability to stop Eastern Conference Player of the Week Bradley Beal, who had scored 40 points in each of his past two games.

Beal managed only 15 points on 4-for-12 shooting in 31 minutes.

"He's a great player and obviously a key of their offense and what they do," Utah's Joe Ingles said after the game. "We had a plan and wanted to make it as tough as we could for him. I think he got a little bit frustrated, and we were able to do what we wanted to do."

Jae Crowder came off the bench to score 18 points, while Ingles added 16 points and Kyle Korver chipped in 10. Ricky Rubio posted eight points, 10 assists and four steals for the Jazz (41-29), who have now won four straight games.

Jabari Parker scored a team-high 19 points off the bench for the Wizards (30-41).

Monday's Best

Ingles scored eight of his 16 points in the first quarter to get the Jazz going, and they cruised from there. The Australian sharpshooter added three rebounds, four assists and a steal; shot 4-for-8 from 3-point range; and finished with a game-high net rating of +26 in only 24 minutes.

@joeingles7:



16p | 4 3pm | 4a | 3r | 1s | +26 pic.twitter.com/AImHXd4pn1 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 19, 2019

Key Stretches

The Jazz steadily built a 10-point lead before Washington cut it to three midway through the second quarter. After a timeout, Utah scored nine straight—on two buckets by Crowder, an uncontested three by Ingles, and a silky smooth finger roll by Gobert—to close the first half with a 12-point lead.

Jae with 8 pointspic.twitter.com/ro57U9bMS9 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 19, 2019

The Jazz extended their lead to 14 early in the second half before a 10-0 run put them up by 24 midway through the third quarter, with Korver and Crowder hitting back-to-back threes, Ekpe Udoh throwing down a dunk, and Crowder driving in for a layup.

all the waypic.twitter.com/sUE3wQVrXH — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 19, 2019

JAE FROM BETHESDApic.twitter.com/kNsl0Zeih6 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 19, 2019

Utah would cruise from there as the starters were able to rest for much of the final period.

Dunks that make you make this face:pic.twitter.com/a1gaF4sBi3 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 19, 2019

Significant Stats

30+

The Jazz have now dished out at least 30 assists 19 times this season—after doing so only nine times in the previous four years combined. Utah is now 15-4 in those games. Rubio (10), Raul Neto (five) and Ingles (four) led the way.

+18

Utah owned the restricted area, holding sizeable advantages in points in the paint (58-40) and rebounds (41-34).

Coach's Quote of the Night

"We moved the ball. We're an unselfish team and we get sloppy at certain points, but for the most part we did a good job. If we can generate open jump shots, that's great. Particularly, if we're attacking the rim and guys are making the extra pass, it gives you confidence when you shoot the ball."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Derrick Favors (hamstring) did not play in the second half. He finished with four points, four rebounds, two assists and one block in 12 minutes. ... The Jazz outscored the Wizards 15-5 in second-chance points and 6-2 in transition. ... Danté Exum (knee) did not play for the Jazz. ... John Wall (Achilles) remained out for Washington. ... The Jazz shot only 4-for-6 from the free-throw line. The Wizards shot 19-for-22 (86.4 percent) ... Washington had won five of its last six home games. ... Utah is now 18-17 away from Salt Lake City.

Up Next

The Jazz will continue their four-game road trip on Wednesday against the New York Knicks. Tipoff is set for 5:30pm MT.