The Roundup—Jazz struggle early, fall to Bucks on the road

Utah's second preseason game was over early as the Jazz fell behind by double digits in the first quarter en route to a 133-99 loss to the Bucks in Milwaukee Wednesday night.

After sitting out Saturday's preseason opener, Mike Conley made his Jazz debut against the Bucks. The veteran point guard struggled, though, shooting 0-for-6 from the field in 17 minutes. Conley shot 6-for-6 from the line and added one rebound and a steal.

Donovan Mitchell also made his preseason debut, finishing with 14 points on 5-for-9 shooting. The third-year guard added five rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes—all in the first half.

Tony Bradley came off the bench to lead the Jazz with 17 points and 10 rebounds in 21 minutes.

Rudy Gobert (rest), Joe Ingles (rest), Danté Exum (knee rehab) and Emmanuel Mudiay (hamstring) did not suit up for the Jazz.

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 22 points and 11 rebounds in 21 minutes. He exited the game for good in the third quarter shortly after he slipped and fell after throwing down a windmill dunk in transition.

Key Stretch

The Jazz fell behind by 17 before a 9-0 run cut Milwaukee's lead to single digits midway through the second quarter. Bradley and Royce O'Neale combined for three layups, while Jeff Green hit a three from the wing.

The Bucks, though, pushed their lead back to 20 before the end of the half and cruised through the second half for the blowout win.

Significant Stats

58

With Gobert sitting out, the Bucks got to the hoop early and often, shooting 25-for-30 (83.3 percent) at the rim and outscoring the Jazz 58-46 in the paint.

11

The Jazz had won 11 straight preseason games dating back to October 19, 2016, when Utah lost to the Portland Trail Blazers 88-84. The Jazz went 5-0 in both 2017 and 2018, and they beat Adelaide on Saturday.

85.3

While the Jazz struggled from the field (37.2 percent) they shot an efficient 29-for-34 (85.3 percent) from the free throw line. Conley and Bojan Bogdanović each went 6-for-6 to lead the way.

Notable

Like Conley, Bogdanović also failed to make a field goal, shooting 0-for-8 in 17 minutes. ... Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez added 14 points each in the win for the Bucks. ... Milwaukee shot 56.8 percent from the field. Utah shot 37.2 percent. ... The Bucks outscored the Jazz in each of the four quarters. ... Ed Davis, who started in place of Gobert, grabbed seven rebounds in 14 minutes. ... The Jazz shot 6-for-29 (20.7 percent) from beyond the arc. ... Former Jazz sharpshooter Kyle Korver, who signed with the Bucks in the offseason, shot 3-for-3 from the field (all 3-pointers) for nine points in 10 minutes off the bench.

Up Next

The Jazz will stay on the road to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Tipoff is set for 6:00pm MT, and the game will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV.