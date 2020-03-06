Proactive and Preventative Measures Regarding COVID-19

The Utah Jazz have implemented proactive and preventative measures to minimize risk of potential exposure to COVID-19 (coronavirus) for our employees and guests. These include, but are not limited to:

Sanitizing the entire arena using hospital-grade disinfectant spray after each event.

Wiping down and disinfecting all areas of the building following each event.

Wiping down and disinfecting each elevator on an ongoing basis during and after each event.

Increasing the frequency with which we’re cleaning all surfaces and objects that are touched often throughout the facility, and ensuring the use of EPA-approved cleaning agents that are effective against coronavirus.

Permitting guests to bring in disposable wipes or personal hand sanitizers for their own use.

Encouraging all event attendees to practice proper hygiene, and providing access to hand sanitizer in addition to the numerous handwashing stations and restrooms throughout Vivint Smart Home Arena.

For all Vivint Smart Home Arena guests, we ask the following:

If you’re feeling sick, regardless of your symptoms, please refrain from attending public events.

Please wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds—especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, and then throw the tissue in the trash and clean your hands.

For more information about the coronavirus, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html