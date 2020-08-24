We Are With You by musicians Eric, Stu & Mimi

The musical productions and compositions of Eric & Stu can best be described as smooth.

“To this day, (we’re) inspired by Mehmet Okur's smooth 3-point shot,” said the duo.

The pair own Pleasant Pictures Music Club; a stock music library company based in Utah established to bring video productions to life.

Avid Jazz fans, both have turned a childhood love of the Jazz into second-generation fandom.

“We watched as kids with our parents and now we watch and cheer them on our own kids. The Jazz have been a huge part of our lives,” said Eric & Stu.

The business partners decided to write a song for the We Are With You campaign that will hopefully remind the team of the support they’ve earned back here in Utah.

“We are so sad to not be able to cheer on the Jazz (in person) this postseason,” said Eric & Stu. “We decided to write a song that can hopefully remind the Jazz of the huge support they have back home! We did this collab with some local talent for the vocals.”

