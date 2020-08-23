We Are With You by 3D Designer, Eugene Gauran

Always a fan of the underdog, 3D Designer Eugene Gauran remembers living in the Philippines as a teenager, waking up early with his dad in order to watch the Utah Jazz play in the NBA Finals against the Chicago Bulls.

“I remember the Bulls covering their ears from how loud (Utah’s) stadium was.” Gauran said. “From thousands of miles away, that energy was palpable.”

Inspired by that spirit and the resiliency of the Jazz organization, Gauran decided to make his We Are With You creative work out of rocks.

“I wanted to fuse my knowhow of 3D visual concepts with nature,” he said. “Setting 3D rocks to the type layout was a fun challenge, and was achieved through a sound balance of coding, texturing, and lighting, while grounding everything in design.”

