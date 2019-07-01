Players to watch at SLC Summer League

With the draft in the rear view mirror and free agency in full swing, now's the perfect time for some summer basketball.

Cue the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer Leaague, a four-team, three-day event featuring daily doubleheaders between the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs. The action tips off tonight with Spurs-Cavs at 5pm and Jazz-Grizzlies at 7pm.

Jazz Roster

With several roster spots seemingly up for grabs, summer league represents a prime opportunity for some young players to stand out for the Jazz. Here are a few guys to keep an eye on ...

Tony Bradley —No. 28 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft; averaged 13.5 points and 7.1 rebounds in 20 games for the SLC Stars last season

Jarrell Brantley —No. 50 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft; averaged 19.4 points and 8. 4 rebounds as a senior at the College of Charleston

Justin Wright-Foreman —No. 53 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft: ranked No. 2 in the country in scoring (27.2 ppg) as a senior at Hofstra; 2018-19 CAA Player of the Year

Miye Oni —No. 58 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft; averaged 17.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 blocks as a junior at Yale; 2018-19 Ivy League Player of the Year

Willie Reed —29-year-old center has appeared in 152 NBA games over three seasons; scored a career-high 20 points against the Bulls on January 27, 2017; averaged 20.0 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 21 games for the SLC Stars last season

Tanner McGrew —Named a member of the 2019 USA Basketball Men's World Cup Qualifying Team; averaged 11.0 points and 5.7 rebounds for the SLC Stars last season

Jairus Lyles—Averaged 12.9 points and 4.1 assists for the SLC Stars last season; scored 28 points (on 9-for-11 shooting) to lead 16-seed UMBC past 1-seed Virginia in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament

Jarrell Brantley and Justin Wright-Foreman are set to take the court tonight for the @utahjazz in the @SLCSummerLeague.



Before they do, we want to give Jazz fans a look at what they can expect from their two draft picks.pic.twitter.com/FUOZ6nHAJ1 — 3X3U National Championship (@3X3UHoops) July 1, 2019

Opponent Highlights

The Jazz will be joined at the SLC Summer League by the Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs. While the two highest draft picks—Memphis' Ja Morant (No. 2 overall) and Cleveland's Darius Garland (No. 5 overall)—will not play due to injury, there are still plenty of talented young players who will suit up, including ...

Cleveland's Dylan Windler (2019 No. 26 overall pick) and Kevin Porter Jr. (2019 No. 30 overall pick)

San Antonio's Luka Samanic (2019 No. 19 overall pick), Keldon Johnson (2019 No. 29 overall pick), Lonnie Walker IV (2018 No. 18 overall pick), Chimezie Metu (2018 No. 49 overall pick) and Thomas Robinson (2012 No. 5 overall pick)

Memphis' Jevon Carter (2018 No. 32 overall pick), Ivan Rabb (2017 No. 35 overall pick) and Yuta Watanabe

Additionally, both Cleveland (John Beilein) and Memphis (Taylor Jenkins) will be coached by their new head coaches during the Salt Lake City Summer League. Utah (Lamar Skeeter) and San Antonio (Blake Ahearn) will be coached by assistant coaches.

Arena Festivities

Doors open at 4pm, and there will be a number of family-friendly activities both on the plaza and inside the arena. The first 4,000 fans at the arena will receive a special SLC Summer League T-shirt courtesy of University of Utah Health, and the Utah Jazz Team Store will feature one of the biggest sales of the year. Fans are encouraged to show off their art skills by creating their own masterpiece via the Mobile Art BLOCKS Truck on the plaza, and they can also check out a live art installation from local artists on the porch just inside the main entrance (Door 5).

Other activities include face painters, balloon artists, games, a photo booth and more.

Broadcast Schedule

All Salt Lake City Summer League games will also air nationally. The Memphis vs. Jazz game on July 1 will be broadcast live on ESPN2, and all remaining games will air live on NBA TV.

KJZZ 14 Television and The Zone Sports Network (1280 AM/97.5 FM) will both broadcast the Jazz games live on July 1 vs. Memphis, July 2 vs. Cleveland and July 3 vs. San Antonio. Tipoff for all Jazz games will be at 7pm MT. The broadcasts will feature veteran Jazz broadcaster Craig Bolerjack, Jazz analyst Thurl Bailey, Jazz radio voice David Locke and Jazz reporter Kristen Kenney. Longtime Jazz broadcaster Ron Boone will also contribute.

Fans within 70 miles of Salt Lake City can also stream the games live on SLCSummerLeague.com.

Tickets Available!

Lower bowl tickets are available at $9 for a single-day pass, which provides access to both games played on that day. Tickets can be purchased online at www.SLCSummerLeague.com, on the Utah Jazz mobile app, by calling (801) 355-DUNK, or by visiting the Vivint Smart Home Arena box office during regular business hours.