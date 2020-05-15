Nigel’s Chocolate Souffle Masterclass
Ingredients
- 3 Tbsp All-Purpose Flour
- 4 Tbsp butter (1 Tbsp melted for coating ramekins)
- 1/4 cup + 2 Tbsp granulated sugar (plus more for coating ramekins)
- 6oz semi-sweet or dark chocolate, broken into pieces
- 1 cup + 1 Tbsp cold milk
- 6 eggs (6 whites, 3 yolks)
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 Tbsp confectioners’ sugar (or powdered sugar)
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.
- Use melted butter to generously brush the bottom and sides of six, 8oz ramekins. Make sure all surfaces are covered. Add sugar to ramekins and rotate till surfaces are fully covered. Pour out any excess sugar.
- Place chocolate pieces in a heat proof (metal or glass) mixing bowl. Place the bowl over a pot of about 3 cups of water over low heat. You want water to be just under a simmer.
- While the chocolate is melting over the warm water, melt 3 tablespoons butter in a skillet over medium heat. Once melted, add flour. Whisk until flour and butter are combined and mixture is thick. Reduce heat to low. Whisk in cold milk until mixture becomes smooth and thickens. Remove from heat and transfer mixture to the bowl with melted chocolate. Add salt and three egg yolks and fully combine. Place the bowl back on the water pot to keep warm.
- In a separate bowl, heavily whisk 6 egg whites until mixture thickens and forms ribbons when you lift the whisk. You may use an electric mixer if you have one. Gradually add a third of the sugar every 15 seconds while whisking constantly until stiff peaks form.
- Transfer a third of the egg whites to the chocolate mixture and fully combine. Add remaining egg whites to the mixture and use a spatula to gently fold into the chocolate. Continue to fold the two until incorporated. Divide mixture evenly into ramekins and wipe off any excess mess on sides to ensure an even rise. Arrange them on a baking sheet.
- Carefully place them in the middle of the oven and bake for 12 to 15 minutes. The souffles are finished when they are cooked through and have risen above the rims.
- Remove from the oven, dust tops with powdered sugar and serve immediately.
Notes
Serves 6
