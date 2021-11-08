Zions Bank Selected as the Official Bank of the Utah Jazz in Exclusive Partnership

The Utah Jazz and Zions Bank announced today an exclusive, multi-year partnership selecting Zions Bank as the Official Bank of the Utah Jazz as well as retaining its naming rights to the Zions Bank Basketball Campus practice facility.

Zions Bank, which was founded in Salt Lake City in 1873 and continues its legacy of strength and stability as one of the oldest financial institutions in the Intermountain West, has been chosen by the Jazz as the only corporate partner in its consumer category. Zions Bank has a network of 123 full-service branches across Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming.

“Zions Bank is a leader in our community, and we are very pleased for the Utah Jazz to renew our affiliation with them as an exclusive partner,” said Jim Olson, president of the Utah Jazz. “We have had an outstanding relationship, shared wonderful community achievements through the years and look forward to what we can continue to do together.”

“We deeply value our relationship with the Utah Jazz, which dates back to the organization’s earliest days in Utah,” said Scott Anderson, president and CEO of Zions Bank. “We are thrilled to continue our close association through this expanded partnership and look forward to introducing new ways to leverage the strength of our combined voices to further enhance our community.”

The exclusive partnership includes the designation of Zions Bank as the presenting partner of the Utah Jazz Playoffs each season, helping to bring an exciting atmosphere to Vivint Arena in the postseason. The Jazz have advanced to the NBA Playoffs in each of the past five years.

Zions Bank will also continue as a founding partner and jersey sponsor of the Salt Lake City Stars, the NBA G League affiliate of the Jazz which primarily plays at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville.

A new program for the 2021-22 season is a collaboration between Zions Bank and adidas called “Shoes and Backpacks” where the Jazz will provide Donovan Mitchell basketball shoes and adidas backpacks to hundreds of underprivileged youth in Utah. As part of its community endeavors, Zions Bank will also hold an annual basketball clinic for underprivileged youth.

Zions Bank will have an expanded relationship with the franchise, including digital and traditional branding at Vivint Arena and in-arena, on-air and digital activations during the 41 Jazz regular season home games, among many other partnership assets.