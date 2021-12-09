Winning Streaks Collide When Utah Travels To Philadelphia

Two of the longest winning streaks in the NBA collide on Thursday night when Utah plays its third consecutive game on the road, this time in Philadelphia against the 76ers. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. MST.

Utah enters the contest on a five-game winning streak, primarily aided by the league's top offense and a defense that's beginning to find its rhythm due to the play of three-time defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert.

Gobert leads the NBA in defensive rebounds per game at 13.0 while ranking second in blocks at 2.2 (played more than one game). He's the only player in the league to record 20 rebounds and five blocks in a game this season, a stat line that proves how he can affect a game by manning the paint.

But he's been more than just dominant down low. Gobert has been very effective in the pick-and-roll, often able to contain the ball-handler while still retreating enough to defend the roller. He's also proven adept at defending smaller guards on the perimeter, closing the space as not to allow open three-pointers while trailing just enough to defend the rim on drives to the hoop.

Some in the league still question Gobert's play on the defensive end, including Minnesota's Pat Beverley and Anthony Edwards.

"Anytime I go against (Kristaps) Porzingis, I don't get no layups. I don't get why we couldn't finish on Rudy Gobert. He don't put no fear in my heart. … I don't know why," Edwards said Wednesday night.

In 31 minutes of action, the Jazz outscored Minnesota by 25 points with Gobert on the court. He finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, his 18th double-double of the season. His defense at the rim was instrumental in limiting Minnesota to 40% shooting from the field, one of their worst performances of the season.

With Gobert locking down on offense, Mitchell has been just as dominant on the offensive end of the court. Amidst the best shooting stretch of his career, he has posted four consecutive games of 30+ points, averaging 33.8 points and 4.8 assists on shooting splits of 58/43/94.

While his outside shooting continues to evolve and get better, Mitchell has arguably the best euro-step in the league. His ability to navigate his way inside the paint amongst bigger defenders and finish is unprecedented.

Despite their winning ways and the team's play as a whole, Philadelphia brings an entirely different challenge for the Jazz. After battling injuries and COVID-19 restrictions earlier in the season, the 76ers have responded with three straight wins, including four of their past five.

Joel Embiid continues to be the catalyst for Philadelphia as one of the best big men in the league. He's hardly a one-man show as the 76ers combine six total scorers averaging double figures with the league's No. 5 offense.

STATS

Utah (17-7, 8-3 road)

Offense

*114.9 Points Per Game (No. 2 in NBA)

*116.9 Offensive Rating (No. 1 in NBA)

Defense

*104.8 Points Per Game (No. 6 in NBA)

*106.6 Defensive Rating (No. 8 in NBA)

*Donovan Mitchell: 24.7 points / 5.0 assists / 4.1 rebounds / 1.7 steals

*Rudy Gobert: 14.8 points / 14.5 rebounds / 2.2 blocks / 73.7% shooting

*Bojan Bogdanovic: 17.0 points / 4.0 rebounds / 41.0% 3P-territory

*Jordan Clarkson: 14.9 points / 3.1 rebounds / 24.8 minutes

Philadelphia (14-11, 5-5 home)

Offense

*107.1 Points Per Game (No. 18 in NBA)

*110.3 Offensive Rating (No. 5 in NBA)

Defense

*105.9 Points Per Game (No. 12 in NBA)

*108.8 Defensive Rating (No. 18 in NBA)

*Joel Embiid: 24.5 points / 11.1 rebounds / 4.3 assists / 1.5 blocks

*Tobias Harris: 19.3 points / 8.3 rebounds / 3.5 assists

*Tyrese Maxey: 16.8 points / 4.8 assists / 3.8 rebounds

*Seth Curry: 16.2 points / 41.1% 3P-territory

MATCHUP TO WATCH

*Rudy Gobert vs. Joel Embiid

— What more can someone ask for when the best defensive player in the league squares off with one fo the most skilled played in the game? The Gobert-Embiid battles have been sensational throughout the years with each getting the better of one another multiple times. The team that wins is usually whichever big man wins this battle — so there’s no reason to expect anything different tonight.

INJURY REPORT

Utah

*Hassan Whiteside: QUESTIONABLE / left glute contusion

*Udoka Azubuike: OUT / right ankle injury

*Elijah Hughes: OUT / G League - On Assignment

Philadelphia

*Ben Simmons: OUT / personal reasons

*Jaden Springer: OUT / G League - On Assignment

*Aaron Henry: OUT / G League - On Assignment

*Grant Riller: OUT / right shoulder soreness

*Aaron Henry: OUT / G League - Two-Way

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Time: 5 p.m. MST

Location: Well Fargo Center / Philadelphia, PA

TV: AT&T Sports Network / NBATV

Radio: 1280 The Zone

