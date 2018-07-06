White, Spurs cruise past Grizzlies on Day 3 of Summer League

The first game of Day 3 of the Utah Jazz Summer League once again turned into the Derrick White show.

White put up 20+ points for the third straight game, netting 26 to go along with seven rebounds and six assists as the Spurs took down the Memphis Grizzlies 94-87. The second-year wing shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc (including one four-point play) and finished the week averaging 23.0 points per game.

White has a game-high points in only three quarters of play vs Memphis #SummerSpurs pic.twitter.com/J0o2aw2F0L — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 6, 2018

After struggling on Monday (3-for-16 shooting) and sitting out Tuesday (rest), San Antonio's Lonnie Walker IV finally made some noise with a 3-pointer and a transition dunk on consecutive possessions in the second quarter—and then he hit nothing but net on another three two minutes later. The No. 18 overall pick finished with 14 points in 25 minutes.

Wayne Selden went off for the Grizzlies in the loss. The third-year wing scored 26 points and shot 6-for-7 from 3-point range. For the week, Selden averaged 23 points over two games.

Jaren Jackson Jr. fell back to earth a bit after two standout performances. The No. 4 overall pick finished with eight points (on 1-for-7 shooting), four rebounds and three blocks in 26 minutes. After shooting 8-for-13 from beyond the arc on Monday, Jackson attempted only one 3-pointer tonight. He consistently got to the rim but shot only 1-for-6 from close range.

Nice assist from @nextlevel_03 and an easy dunk by @jarenjacksonjr The Grizzlies are up by 6 vs. the @spurs right now on @NBATV! pic.twitter.com/BkG9JuAdX5 — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) July 5, 2018

Both the Spurs and Grizzlies went 2-1 this week.

Notable

Jaron Blossomgame added 10 points for the Spurs in the win. ... San Antonio shot 15-for-25 (60.0 percent) from 3-point range. White (5-for-8) and Jeff Ledbetter (3-for-5) led the way. ... Kobi Simmons and Brady Heslip finished with 10 points each for the Grizzlies. ... Former Jazz draft pick Olivier Hanlan (No. 42 in 2015) made his 2018 Summer League debut for the Spurs. He finished with eight points, five rebounds, and four assists in 22 minutes. ... The Spurs led by as many as 18 points.

Up Next

Both teams will play in the Las Vegas Summer League, which runs from June 6 until June 17.