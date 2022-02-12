“We’re Going To Need Everybody" | Team Effort Leads To Fifth-Straight Win

The last time Utah and Orlando faced off, the Jazz gave up a 10-point lead heading into the fourth quarter before suffering the loss.

During Friday night's rematch, it appeared Orlando would be able to conjure up some more magic and pull off the upset again. However, the Jazz had other ideas.

Aided by two alley-oop dunks from Udoka Azubuike, Utah went on an 8-2 run midway through the fourth quarter and never looked back, taking down Orlando 114-99.

“We’re going to need everybody. … That’s what I’ve been trying to say,” head coach Quin Snyder said. “We don’t know when we’re going to need a certain guy. We got a lot of guys that have worked and competed and played well. … Played well in the sense that they’re helping us win games.”

In a game that had as much star power sitting courtside as there was on the court, it's fitting that Utah's stars shone brightest. With Ice Cube, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, and Curtis Granderson all in attendance, Donovan Mitchell stole the show.

Despite not having the greatest shooting night, Mitchell's impact on the game was felt everywhere.

He finished with a team-high 24 points, adding in seven rebounds, three steals, and a very impressive +21 rating on the night. While his shot wasn't falling, Mitchell was relentless in attacking the rim as he finished 9-of-10 from the free throw line — just one game after not shooting a single free throw against the Warriors on Wednesday.

He impacted the game even more on the defensive side of the ball, particularly in defending the pick and roll. In one specific critical moment during Utah's fourth quarter surge, Mitchell had the play of the game when he ran Wendell Carter Jr. off the three-point line, contained him at the point of attack, switched with Azubuike before recovering for the steal on the attempted pass.

“I think Donovan in the games he was out, he was able to see things when you’re watching the flow of the game in real time,” Snyder said of Mitchell. “He’s told me that he wants to try to impact every play, whatever that is. Something as simple as being shifted, deflecting, high hands, getting blockouts. … For him I know it’s something he’s been focusing on.”

Hassan Whiteside has continued his stellar play since the calendar flipped to February.

Against the Magic, he had his most impressive double-double of the season when he finished with 15 points, 18 rebounds, three blocks, and a +17 rating. Over the four games this month, Whiteside is averaging nine points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks per game in 24.3 minutes.

He seems fully recovered from a scary bout with COVID-19, where he was out for two weeks. While he spent the final few games of January working himself back into shape, Whiteside is now producing at an extremely impressive level — and it's all due to his hustle.

“One bright moment, and not just because it’s Hassan, but anytime you have a player who asks to be taken out of a game but wants to play, that tells you how hard he’s working,” Snyder said. “That happened with Hassan.”

The game was a back-and-forth affair, with neither team finding much success on offense. But with the score tied at seven midway through the first, the Jazz took off on a 17-0 run as Mitchell had 11 of the team's first 13 points of the run.

Leading 28-12 at the end of one, the Jazz struggled to put the game away in the second quarter as Orlando found success on offense. Terrence Ross and Cole Anthony combined for 13 points as the Magic cut into the deficit.

Utah led 44-39 at the break.

The third quarter was again a back-and-forth affair, with the Magic tying the game at 54 midway through. But the Jazz responded with three-pointers from Trent Forrest and Royce O'Neale on back-to-back possessions for some breathing room. However, Orlando refused to go away as Utah led 77-74 heading into the final 12 minutes.

Clinging to a four-point lead early in the fourth, Jordan Clarkson helped start that 8-2 run by getting into the paint and flipping the ball up to Azubuike for an easy dunk. Not only did that ignite the Vivint Arena crowd, but it also ignited the Jazz as they cruised to victory the rest of the way.

"I was hyped up," Azubuike said. "I didn't think JC was gonna pass me the ball. ... We all know JC likes to shoot.”

Jordan and Dok had a wager over an LV bag "I shouldn't have passed him the ball." pic.twitter.com/ImyJKESwQk — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 12, 2022

O'Neale finished with 15 points on 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc, adding five assists and four steals. Azubuike finished with 12 points — and a new Louis Vuitton bag — and five rebounds, while Clarkson added 18 points off the bench.

The Jazz will try to end their six-game homestand perfect when they face the Rockets on Monday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MST.