"We Are Going To Be Motivated" | A Movie Star, Hernangomez Focusing On Future

Often viewed as a throw-in during a midseason trade that sent Joe Ingles to Portland and brought Nickeil Alexander-Walker to Utah, nobody really knew what to expect from Juancho Hernangomez.

Two months later and Hernangmomez not only found his way into head coach Quin Snyder’s rotation — an incredible accomplishment given Snyder’s elite coaching — Hernangomez found himself on the court in the first round of the playoffs against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Although the Jazz would eventually come up short in the postseason, falling to the Mavericks in six games, Hernangomez emerged as a major bright spot and somebody who could have a bright future in Utah.

“I think we all know we didn’t make our goal,” he said. “As soon as I came to Utah, the goal was to fight for a championship and win. I think we are going to be motivated even more from the past years. … Especially after this year in the way we lost.”

Averaging just 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game for the Jazz, Hernangomez shot 43.8% from three-point territory and showcased his versatility and ability to defend at 6-foot-9.

While he plans on working on multiple aspects of his game throughout the summer, he will also be doing some promotional work ahead of the premiere of his new movie “Hustle.” Starring alongside Adam Sandler and with multiple appearances by current NBA stars — including teammate Jordan Clarkson — the film will be released on June 10 on Netflix.