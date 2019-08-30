Watch guide: When and how to see Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Joe Ingles in the FIBA World Cup

The NBA season doesn’t tipoff until October, but you won’t have to wait that long to watch some of your favorite Jazzmen in action.

Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, and Rudy Gobert start their quests for the FIBA World Cup on Sunday morning.

The tournament will take place in eight different cities in China, with group play starting this weekend and the finals taking place on Sunday, Sept. 15. Mitchell and Team USA come into the tournament ranked second in the FIBA power rankings, just ahead of Ingles’ Boomers (3rd) and Gobert’s French squad (5th).

“I think it’s really dope to have us all there,” Mitchell said. “I’d be excited to play against both of them. I’ve heard so much from them about how tough this competition is. Now to have that X on my back is pretty cool.”

The World Cup serves as qualification for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. The top two teams from each of the Americas and Europe qualify. So do the top teams from each of Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

WHERE TO WATCH:

All of the World Cup games will be streamed on ESPN+.

WHEN TO WATCH:

TEAM USA

Sunday, Sept. 1 vs. Czech Republic, 6:30 a.m. MT

Tuesday, Sept. 3 vs. Turkey, 6:30 a.m. MT

Thursday, Sept. 5 vs. Japan, 6:30 a.m. MT

AUSTRALIA

Sunday, Sept. 1 vs. Canada, 1:30 a.m MT

Tuesday, Sept. 3 vs. Senegal, 1:30 a.m. MT

Thursday, Sept. 5 vs. Lithuania, 5:30 a.m. MT

FRANCE

Sunday, Sept. 1 vs. Germany, 6:30 a.m. MT

Tuesday, Sept. 3 vs. Jordan, 6:30 a.m. MT

Thursday, Sept. 5 vs. Dominican Republic, 6:30 a.m. MT