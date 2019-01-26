Utah Jazz guards Donovan Mitchell and Ricky Rubio watch as a bat swoops onto the court at Vivint Smart Home Arena during their pregame warmup routine on January 25, 2019.
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Watch: Bat interrupts Donovan Mitchell's and Ricky Rubio's pregame warmup routine

by Aaron Falk
Posted: Jan 26, 2019

Spida’s nemesis? It might be Batman.

As Utah Jazz guards Donovan Mitchell and Ricky Rubio warmed up before Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, they were interrupted by a bat flying near the court at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Mitchell was not a fan of their winged visitor.

“That was scary,” Mitchell said after his team’s victory. “I was not cool with that at all.”

Spectators in the lower bowl laughed and screamed as the bat swooped through the arena’s lower bowl.

Arena workers tried to capture the bat. In the end, it was Jazz Bear who netted the creature— eliciting a huge cheer from the onlookers and a sigh of relief from Mitchell.

“I'm glad the Bear got him because I would not have finished my warm-up,” Mitchell said with a laugh. “I would have gone to the locker room if he was still flying around out there.”

