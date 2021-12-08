Utah Jazz X Warren Lotas Collaboration Is Here!

If you're a fan of fashion, it's highly recommended that you set your alarm early for Saturday, Dec. 11.

In conjunction with fashion designer Warren Lotas, the Utah Jazz and Lotas have partnered on a clothing collaboration featuring Utah's iconic 'purple theme' paired with Lotas' signature designs.

Set to be released at 10 a.m. at Vivint Arena on Saturday, Dec. 11, the clothing is expected to sell fast as Lotas has risen from a first-year college student to a highly-valued clothing designer over a few years.

"We've always had a lot of fans from Utah, and it's a pleasure to finally be able to work with the only major league team in the state," Lotas said.

UTAH JAZZ X WARREN LOTAS Are you ready??? pic.twitter.com/MDB2YMj2cP — Utah Jazz Team Store (@jazzteamstore) December 8, 2021

Lotas got his start in his dorm room during his freshman year at college. Never one with a lot of money growing up, Lotas wanted to create his own fashion based on clothes he liked to wear and inspiration he found in his personal life.

Combining his admiration of the DIY punk style with his love of Grim Reapers and .44 Magnum Revolvers, Lotas got his start printing out photos and stitching them onto his clothes. He then parlayed that into becoming one of the fashion industry's brightest and most unique young minds.

His clothes have been worn by celebrities such as Wiz Khalifa, Travis Scott, Juice Wrld, and Kendrick Lamar.

But as of late, Lotas has made his way into the wonderful world of the NBA, catching the eye of several stars.

Since player entrances to games have almost turned into some sort of runway photo shoots, it's not shocking that the young Lotas has been a popular pick for many younger NBA players interested in fashion.

Two months ago, Lotas released news on his Instagram that he would be doing a unique collaboration with six NBA teams this season: Utah, Phoenix, Detroit, Brooklyn, Milwaukee, and Houston.

Five of those have dropped, all of which sold out the day the clothing was released.

Utah will look to be the next in line come Saturday.

EVENT DETAILS

*Line starts at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10 at the Northeast Entrance of Vivint Arena

*Purchase limit of THREE ITEMS per person

*First come, first serve / limited quantities

*Tees = $90 / Hoodies = $180

*Credit Cards and Jazz Notes are ONLY accepted forms of payment / no discounts available

*DRESS WARM / Temperatures will be hovering in the teens