Utah Jazz waive guard Shaquille Harrison

The Utah Jazz waived guard Shaquille Harrison.

A 6-foot-4 guard with NBA experience, Harrison was brought in to help bolster the Jazz’s bench and perimeter defense.

The 27-year-old Harrison signed with the Jazz in December, a late addition to the roster, and spent his first weeks with the team working his way back from an offseason hand injury.

“My goal is to come in and fill that void that they were missing,” he said when he was signed.

Harrison appeared in 17 games with the Jazz, averaging 1 point in 3.3 minutes per game. He scored a season-high 6 points in a win over the Spurs on Jan. 3.

With Tuesday’s move, the Jazz’s roster now stands at 15 players, including the team’s two-way players.