Utah Jazz Summer League Standouts Announced

The Utah Jazz today announced that Tyler Dorsey and John Collins of Atlanta, Georges Niang and Tony Bradley of Utah, Kobi Simmons and Jaren Jackson Jr. of Memphis and Derrick White and Jeff Ledbetter of San Antonio have received Utah Jazz Summer League Standout honors. Two players from each participating team were selected in this year’s Utah Jazz Summer League as Standouts, recognizing their performance in games played from July 2 to 5.

Dorsey posted averages of 16.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists, leading the Hawks in scoring. He started the Summer League in the event’s first game against Memphis tallying 18 points on 8-of-10 from the free throw line, seven boards and four assists.

Collins appeared in two games for Atlanta with averages of 14.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 22.5 minutes. On July 3, Collins had 19 points, seven rebounds and a block against the Spurs entry. His 6.5 boards per contest were good for eighth best at Utah Jazz Summer League.

Niang was Utah’s leading scorer over three games, owning averages of 16.7 points (fourth best at Utah Jazz Summer League), 5.7 boards and 2.3 assists. He notched a double-double against the Grizzlies, posting 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. He finished the week with a 15-point, three-rebound performance in a 92-87 win over Atlanta.

Bradley posted a double-double in all three games and averaged 14.7 points, a Summer League-high 12.3 rebounds, along with 2.0 blocks. The 20-year-old shot 51.4 percent from the field in the three games. Bradley capped off the Utah Jazz Summer League with a 15-point, 12-rebound effort on July 5.

Simmons averaged 17.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists during the event for the Grizzles, helping Memphis to a 2-1 record. His best night came on July 2 against Atlanta, where he scored 21 points on 8-of-13 from the field.

The fourth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Jaren Jackson Jr. set the high-mark for single games points, pouring in 29 points on 8-of-13 from three-point range in his Summer League debut against Atlanta. He averaged 15.0 points and 5.0 rebounds during the three days.

The 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League’s leading scorer, White tallied averaged of 23.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He scored 26 points and connected on five three pointers in San Antonio’s win against Memphis.

Ledbetter provided a spark off the bench for the Spurs, posting averages of 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals. He led all bench scorers with 16 points in San Antonio’s victory versus Atlanta.