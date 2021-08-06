Utah Jazz sign Rudy Gay and Hassan Whiteside

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed forward Rudy Gay and center Hassan Whiteside. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not released.

Gay (6-8, 240, Connecticut) saw action in 63 games (one start) in 2020-21 with the San Antonio Spurs, owning averages of 11.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.6 minutes per contest.

“Rudy brings a valuable veteran presence to the Jazz which will only enhance our group as it continues to evolve,” said Jazz General Manager Justin Zanik. “He’s proven to be one of the most consistent players in the NBA over his 15-year career and we’re thrilled for him to join our club.”

Entering his 16th NBA season, he owns career averages of 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals with Memphis (2006-12), Sacramento (2013-17) and San Antonio (2018-21) in 1,009 games (778 starts) and became one of 26 players in NBA history to total over 16,000 career points, 5,000 rebounds and 1,000 steals through 1,000 NBA games played. With 16,903 career points, the Baltimore, Md. native currently ranks 99th overall in NBA history.

Originally drafted with the eighth overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets, Gay earned 2006-07 All-NBA Rookie First Team honors following his first professional season. He has also represented the USA Men’s National Team at the 2010 FIBA World Cup and 2014 FIBA World Cup, helping both squads to gold medals.

Whiteside (7-0, 265, Marshall) played in 36 games (four starts) with the Sacramento Kings during the 2020-21 season, averaging 8.1 points on 56.3 percent from the field, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 15.2 minutes per contest.

“Hassan is one of the more physically gifted players in the game today and has a vast amount of valuable professional basketball experience,” said Jazz General Manager Justin Zanik. “We’re excited to add someone with his skillset and feel he’s a great fit with our current roster.”

The Gastonia, N.C. native has played in nine NBA seasons with career averages of 13.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 446 games (324 starts) with Sacramento (2010-12 and 2020-21), Miami (2014-19) and Portland (2019-20). He was named to the 2015-16 All-NBA Defensive Second Team and has twice led the NBA in blocks (2015-16 and 2019-20), also leading the NBA in rebounds in 2016-17. Of the last 10 point-rebound-block triple-doubles in the league, Whiteside owns four of those performances.

Originally drafted by Sacramento with the 33rd overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, he has additional professional experience, playing in the G League with the Reno Bighorns (2010-12), Sioux Falls SkyForce (2012-13 and 2014-15), Rio Grande Valley Vipers (2012-13) and Iowa Wolves (2014-15). He played for Amchit Club of the Lebanese Division A in 2012-13 and Al Moutahed Tripoli in 2013-14, where he averaged 20.6 points on 54.3 percent shooting, 14.8 rebounds and 4.1 blocks per contest.