Utah Jazz sign Miye Oni

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed guard Miye Oni. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Oni (6-6, 210, Yale) was originally drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft (58th overall) before being traded to Utah on draft night, becoming the first Ivy League player selected in the Draft since Jerome Allen (Pennsylvania) in 1995. Oni appeared in two games during the Salt Lake City Summer League, averaging 9.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.6 assists in 27.0 minutes. He also saw action in four contests during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, holding averages of 8.2 points, 2.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 25.4 minutes per game.

The Northridge, Calif. native averaged 17.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in his junior year at Yale. Oni ranked third in assists per game (3.6) and third in scoring (17.1) in the Ivy League in his 2018-19 campaign, helping the squad to an Ivy League Tournament Championship. Following his final collegiate season, he was named the 2018-19 Ivy League player of the Year, just the third Bulldog to earn that accolade, joining Paul Maley (1988) and Justin Sears (2015, 2016). He was also a unanimous Ivy League First Team Selection in two straight seasons (2017-18, 2018-19).