Utah Jazz sign MaCio Teague

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed guard MaCio Teague (may-SEE-oh). Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Teague (6-4, 195, Baylor) owned averages of 15.9 points on 47.8 percent from the field, along with 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists as a senior in 2020-21, helping Baylor to a National Championship. The Cincinnati native garnered 2020-21 All-Big 12 Third Team honors for his final standout collegiate season. He spent two seasons at Baylor (2019-21), where he also earned 2019-20 All-Big 12 Second Team and All-Big 12 Newcomer Team accolades.

Prior to Baylor, he spent two seasons a UNC-Asheville (2016-18), where he averaged 16.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 67 career games (64 starts) and was named to the All-Big South First Team twice (2017, 2018), also collecting 2016-17 Big South Freshman of the Year and All-Big South Freshman Team honors.