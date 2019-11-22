Utah Jazz sign Juwan Morgan

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed forward Juwan Morgan. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. In a related move, the team has waived forward Stanton Kidd.

Morgan (6-8, 232, Indiana) most recently appeared in five games with the Salt Lake City Stars, Utah’s G League affiliate, averaging 15.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks in 26.1 minutes. The only player to start all five games for the Stars this season, Morgan shot a team-high 71.8 percent from the field (seventh in the league) and tallied two double-doubles. The signing marks the second G League GATORADE call-up to the NBA this season.

The Waynesville, Mo. native previously appeared in two games for the Jazz during Utah’s preseason averaging 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 11.2 minutes per game. Morgan also appeared in two contests for the Jazz entry team at the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League and four games at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. In four contests in Las Vegas, Morgan averaged 6.8 points on 45.8 percent from the field and 5.5 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game.

Morgan finished his final collegiate season at Indiana in 2018-19, where he averaged 15.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals in 35 games, garnering All-Big Ten Third Team accolades. A 2017-18 All-Big Ten Second Team selection as a junior, he held averages of 16.5 points on 57.9 percent shooting, with 7.4 boards, 1.5 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals in 29.4 minutes. A four-year player at Indiana (2015-19), he left the school ranked eighth in all-time blocked shots (138), tied fourth in career field goal percentage (.562) and 10th in rebounds (757).

Kidd (6-6, 216, Colorado State) appeared in three games for the Jazz this season averaging 0.8 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 3.8 minutes.