Utah Jazz Sign Jordan Clarkson

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed guard Jordan Clarkson. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

“Jordan was an integral part of our team’s success last season,” said Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Dennis Lindsey. “He’s an aggressive, competitive talent that leads by example and provides a big scoring spark. He is a great fit with our roster and we’re excited to bring him back.”

Clarkson (6-5, 192, Missouri) was acquired by the Jazz via trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 24, 2019. In 41 games as a Jazzman, he averaged 15.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 24.7 minutes off the bench, while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Clarkson ranked sixth in the NBA in reserve scoring (15.2 points) and knocked down the fourth most three-point field goals (152) among reserves in 2019-20. The six-year pro totaled 19 games with 20-plus points and three games with 30-or-more last season.

The guard appeared in all seven 2020 postseason games for the Jazz, averaging 16.7 points on 46.4 percent shooting, to go with 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.6 minutes per game as a reserve.

Drafted in the second round (46th overall) of the 2014 NBA Draft by Washington (traded to Lakers on draft night), the San Antonio, Texas native has appeared in 453 career games (140 starts) with the Lakers, Cavaliers and Jazz with career averages of 14.8 points on 44.6 percent shooting, 3.1 boards and 2.6 assists in 27.0 minutes per contest. Following his first season, he was named to the 2014-15 All-Rookie First Team.