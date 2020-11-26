Utah Jazz sign Jake Toolson

The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed guard Jake Toolson. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Toolson (6-5, 205, BYU) spent two seasons at BYU (2014-16) before transferring to Utah Valley (2017-19) and then returning to BYU (2019-20) for his final collegiate season. During 2019-20, he posted averages of 15.2 points on 47.2 percent from the field and 47.0 percent from three, along with 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.6 minutes per contest, garnering 2019-20 All-WCC First Team accolades. During his last season at Utah Valley, he was named the 2018-19 WAC Player of the Year.

The Gilbert, Ariz., native appeared in 136 games (105 starts) with BYU and Utah Valley, owning career averages of 11.0 points on 49.7 percent shooting and 43.3 percent from beyond the arc, to go with 3.8 boards and 2.4 assists in 25.7 minutes per contest.