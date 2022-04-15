Utah Jazz Player Video Reveals Next Group of Recipients for Full College Scholarships

With every Utah Jazz win from the preseason through the NBA Playoffs resulting in a full cost-of-attendance college scholarship, today the team announced the next group of Utah Jazz scholarship recipients and shared the player video revealing the news and reaction from the college-bound students.

Watch the video here: Utah Jazz Scholarship Reveal Video

To date, a total of 112 scholarships has been pledged by the organization based on Jazz wins during the past two seasons. The first group of 30 students began attending college as freshmen last fall and they were recognized during a Jazz game on March 12. All of the scholarship recipients have been invited to a private Jazz Watch Party for Game 1 vs. Dallas on Saturday.

The Utah Jazz Scholars program provides one full, four-year college scholarship to a student from an underrepresented group for every Jazz win since the beginning of the 2020-21 season. It covers the full cost of attendance – including tuition, books, fees, and room and board – for each recipient’s undergraduate education at one of six Utah universities.

Among the selected Utah Jazz Scholars, 100 percent demonstrated financial need; 87 percent are first-generation college students; and 55 percent are female. Students are attending Brigham Young University, Southern Utah University, University of Utah, Utah Valley University, Utah State University, and Weber State University.

In addition to the financial investment, each student will be offered guidance and assistance in the form of mentorships, job shadowing, and internship and job placement support – a collaborative effort between the Utah Jazz and the broader Utah community.

The Utah Jazz have partnered with 10,000 Degrees, a leading non-profit which focuses on college access and success programs, scholarships and support, to select scholarship recipients and administer the scholarships.

For more information on the Utah Jazz Scholarship, please visit www.utahjazz.com/scholarship.