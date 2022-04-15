Utah Jazz Player Video Reveals Next Group of Recipients for Full College Scholarships
Jazz Enter Playoffs Funding 112 Scholarships For Each Win Over Two Seasons
With every Utah Jazz win from the preseason through the NBA Playoffs resulting in a full cost-of-attendance college scholarship, today the team announced the next group of Utah Jazz scholarship recipients and shared the player video revealing the news and reaction from the college-bound students.
Watch the video here: Utah Jazz Scholarship Reveal Video
To date, a total of 112 scholarships has been pledged by the organization based on Jazz wins during the past two seasons. The first group of 30 students began attending college as freshmen last fall and they were recognized during a Jazz game on March 12. All of the scholarship recipients have been invited to a private Jazz Watch Party for Game 1 vs. Dallas on Saturday.
The Utah Jazz Scholars program provides one full, four-year college scholarship to a student from an underrepresented group for every Jazz win since the beginning of the 2020-21 season. It covers the full cost of attendance – including tuition, books, fees, and room and board – for each recipient’s undergraduate education at one of six Utah universities.
Among the selected Utah Jazz Scholars, 100 percent demonstrated financial need; 87 percent are first-generation college students; and 55 percent are female. Students are attending Brigham Young University, Southern Utah University, University of Utah, Utah Valley University, Utah State University, and Weber State University.
In addition to the financial investment, each student will be offered guidance and assistance in the form of mentorships, job shadowing, and internship and job placement support – a collaborative effort between the Utah Jazz and the broader Utah community.
The Utah Jazz have partnered with 10,000 Degrees, a leading non-profit which focuses on college access and success programs, scholarships and support, to select scholarship recipients and administer the scholarships.
For more information on the Utah Jazz Scholarship, please visit www.utahjazz.com/scholarship.
About the Utah Jazz
Founded as the 18th member of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in 1974, and located in Salt Lake City since 1979, the Utah Jazz are committed to excellence as a team and in the community. On the court, the Jazz are the second-winningest team in the NBA over the last 30 years, having 11 nine division titles and two
Western Conference championships along with 17 seasons of 50-plus wins, and are supported by one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports. The Utah Jazz also operate the Junior Jazz program, the largest and longest-running youth basketball league in the NBA, featuring more than 60,000 players and an additional 13,000 volunteers who take part annually across six states. For more information on the Utah Jazz,
visit www.utahjazz.com.
About 10,000 Degrees
10,000 Degrees® is the leading, equity-focused scholarship provider and college success nonprofit in California that supports students from low-income backgrounds to and through college. 10,000 Degrees serves more than 12,000 students and their families each year with comprehensive wraparound support, college and financial aid counseling, near-peer alumni coaching, scholarships, and financial aid management. Unlike most other college success organizations, there is no GPA requirement to participate in 10,000 Degrees programs. Powered by Fellows, near-peer coaches who are recent college graduates and often alum of 10,000 Degrees, they are embedded in high school and college campuses to help students navigate life both on and off-campus and throughout their college success journey. With this innovative support model, 10,000 Degrees achieves unmatched success rates: Over 80% of 10,000 Degrees four-year college students
earn bachelor’s degrees, compared to 31% of their peers nationally. 10,000 Degrees community college students transfer to and graduate from four-year colleges at a rate that’s three times the national average. 10,000 Degrees students also graduate with 88% less student loan debt than the national average. 10,000 Degrees operates in seven Bay Area counties – San Francisco, Marin, Sonoma, Napa, Contra Costa, San Mateo, and Santa Clara – and works in 42 high schools, 40 community colleges, and 166 four-year colleges and universities across the nation. For more information about 10,000 Degrees, please visit 10000degrees.org and connect with us on social media.
NEXT UP: